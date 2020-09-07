 

Reading forward Lucas João was the star of the show on Reading’s first match of the new season, with the Portuguese netting a hat-trick in a 3-1 win over Colchester in the League Cup.

The Portuguese scored the ‘perfect hat-trick’ as goals with both feet and a header sent the Royals through and provided the ideal preparation for the start of the Championship next week. João scored on the stroke of half time to level the scores at 1-1, before adding another two in the second period before being withdrawn with ten minutes remaining.

For 27-year-old João, optimism that the upcoming season will see an improvement in fortunes, having suffered with injury during the previous campaign. The former Nacional man suffered a hamstring injury on New Years Day which kept him out until after lockdown, before again falling victim to another setback on the first matchday after football returned.

“It was an amazing feeling to be out there,” said João after the match. “Thanks God and thanks to the team we achieved what we want. The team helped me to score the hat-trick – without them, it is impossible!

"The time I spent off was very important to allow me to come and do what I did today.

“Thanks to those people who helped me out. They did a great job. Now I am back on the pitch to do what I want to do, what I love to do. I hope that I can help the team as much as I can.”

Reading travel to Derby County on the opening day of the Championship on Saturday. João scored six goals from just 12 starts for the club last season following a high-profile move from Sheffield Wednesday.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Background
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

      

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The key was the togetherness of the squad. The way we believed in ourselves at a difficult time – after the game against Braga we were a considerable distance behind – but it was essential we kept the belief in what we were doing.”

Sérgio Conceição
(FC Porto coach on why the Dragons won the 2019/20 Portuguese title) 
PortuGOAL pwa
At-a-glance
The Thirteenth Chapter

Partners

ZeroZero
maisfutebol.iol.pt