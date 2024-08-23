Featured

Viktor Gyökeres hits a hat-trick as Sporting CP thrash Farense 5-0 in the Algarve

23 August 2024

Sporting Clube de Portugal maintained their perfect start in the Primeira after crushing Farense 5-0 at Estádio do Algarve.

The Lions were dominant early on with the breakthrough coming in the 27th minute, Viktor Gyökeres picking up a loose clearance and punching the back of the net.

The Swedish striker would double the tally before the break, Lucas Áfrico conceding a penalty that the Swedish striker sent past Velho.

José Mota’s attempts to stop the onslaught were futile, Gyökeres securing his hat-trick in the 66th minute when Marco Moreno left him alone to smash a left footed effort past the helpless goalkeeper.

Áfrico headed Nuno Santos’ cross into his own net three minutes later before another substitute wrapped it up in the 81st minute.

Marcus Edwards went on a long solo run, dribbling past two helpless defenders and picking his spot to complete the rout.

Portugoal’s Matthew Marshall reports at Estádio do Algarve

One way traffic

The dominance started early in the Algarve, Pote’s shot tipped wide by Ricardo Velho and Geny Catamo missing the target. All the action was coming down the left side for the Lions.

Viktor Gyökeres saw his shot blocked as it appeared a matter of when, not if, Sporting would score.

It’s the Bragança show

Daniel Bragança, starting for the injured Morten Hjulmand, was booked for bringing down Marco Matias who had momentarily resembled Maradona. Bragança then won a free kick before breaking free and releasing Gyökeres who had another effort blocked.

Cláudio Falcão went into the book for bringing Bragança down as the onslaught continued. Trincão then did well to send Gyökeres behind the lines, 1 on 1 with Velho who made an important save.

Quenda saw his shot blocked but the breakthrough eventually came in the 27th minute. Pote played the ball over the top to Bragança, Velho making another save before Lucas Áfrico cleared the ball to Gyökeres, the striker not requiring a another invitation to open the scoring.

No respite

Farense finally fashioned a chance when Matias’ cross eventually fell to Mohamed Belloumi, his shot blocked by Catamo who picked up an injury in the process.

Sporting swiftly regained control and extended their lead from the penalty spot after Áfrico handled the ball after it appeared to touch Pote. Referee Tiago Martins confirmed his decision after watching replays on the touchline, Pote presenting the ball to Gyökeres who sent it past Velho.

There was one more opportunity before half-time, Geovany Quenda going on a long run foward and ignoring other options to shoot wide.

José Mota made an attacking switch at the break, bringing on Rafael Barbosa for Neto which saw Geovanny Almeida drop deep. Pote fired the first shot in anger in the second half, the ball deflected wide by Marco Moreno.

The pace had slowed down on the hour mark when Mota brought on Darío Poveda and Álex Millán for Matias and Tomané. Rúben Amorim gave Nuno Santos his first minutes of the campaign, the left wing-back replacing Quenda which saw Catamo switch to the right flank.

Who else?

Gyökeres was wrestled to the ground by Áfrico with no penalty awarded. Trincão was next to miss the target but Gyökeres would waste no such chance in the 66th minute when his hat-trick was assured.

Moreno won’t want to watch the replays as the Spanish centre-back stood off the Swedish striker and paid the price. Gyökeres showed no inferiority with his left foot, firing another low drive past Velho.

Substitutes in on the act

Three minutes later it was 4-0 when a powerful cross from Santos was headed into his own net by Áfrico. Amorim brought on Zeno Debast and Marcus Edwards for Eduardo Quaresma and Bragança as Pote went close once again.

Belloumi was the only player looking remotely likely for Farense, his tired shot catching practice for Vladan Kovačević.

Sporting sent a fifth goal into the net in the 81st minute when Edwards did it all himself. Picking the ball up in his own half, he surged away from Falcão and around Moreno before sending a sweet strike past Velho.

Gyökeres has to settle for three

Gyökeres should have had a fourth four minutes late when Hidemasa Morita released Catamo, the youngster taking took too long to cross to Gyökeres who headed wide, the striker fuming after a tap in went begging.

Edwards gave Gyökeres another chance from a tight angle that went across the face of goal, no repeat of the six goals scored in Madeira on Saturday but just as comfortable as the Lions cruised to another convincing victory.

Farense start from scratch

José Mota’s side showed some promise despite losing their opening two games in the Primeira Liga, but there was little to be optimistic about after conceding five unanswered goals to the champions.

Geovanny Almeida made his first start, the 20-year-old attacking midfielder dropping deeper in the second half and getting a taste of what it takes to compete at the top of the table.

Farense have made some promising signings but it’s going to take some time before the defence gains chemistry and Mota finds the right formulas up front.

Mohamed Belloumi was the standout performer in a well beaten side, and he will be key for their chances of survival.

Sporting too good

Rúben Amorim brought in Daniel Bragança for the injured Morten Hjulmand and the midfielder took his chance, regularly getting forward in the first half and involved in plenty of goal scoring opportunities.

Nuno Santos made his return from injury which will allow Amorim to give Geny Catamo and Geovany Quenda some rest. As well as the youngsters have done, their immaturity and errors will take some time to iron out.

Viktor Gyökeres is up and running and on target to eclipse the 29 Primeira Liga goals he scored last season. Sporting supporters must be counting down the hours before the transfer window shuts.

With six goals in three games, he continues to be a complete nightmare for opposition defenders and a one man wrecking machine.

Farense know that only too well, the Swedish striker making it nine goals in four appearances against the Algarve club.

Sporting are flying after the disappointing 4-3 extra time defeat to Porto in the Super Cup. Rúben Amorim’s well oiled machine have scored 14 goals in their opening three Primeira Liga victories, a feat that hasn’t occurred since 1972/73.

No Estádio de São Luís

Farense recently announced that their home games against Sporting CP, Porto and Benfica will be held at Estádio do Algarve instead of Estádio de São Luís. Lion's supporters took advantage and packed the southern stand.

The financial decision would probably be welcomed by most Farense supporters who didn’t have to travel far from home. I’m not totally against it, but it presents a dangerous precedent.

Regardless, it’s not the same as Casa Pia playing at Estádio Municipal de Rio Maior, 85km from Estádio Pina Manique in Lisbon, Vilaverdense playing at Estádio Cidade de Coimbra, 190km from Campo da Cruz do Reguengo in Vila Verde, or 1º Dezembro playing at Estádio Municipal de Ponte de Sor, 160km from Campo Conde de Sucena in Sintra.

Farense supporter group South Side Boys voiced their discontent with the decision but made the trip anyway, releasing a statement that read:

“With all the controversy surrounding this decision to play at the Estádio do Algarve, the South Side Boys would like to make their position clear. We will never agree with this, because our home is, and always will be, our São Luís. Even so, the team that wears our symbol will play there and, as such, we will have to be there, because that is what defines us. All we can say is that we hate modern football and what it is becoming. However, we love Farense and we will be with them, today and always!”

