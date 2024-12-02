Featured

Porto stop the rot with 2-0 win over Casa Pia at the Dragão

02 December 2024

On his 42nd birthday, Porto coach Vítor Bruno saw his team end a four-match winless run with a routine 2-0 victory over Casa Pia at the Estádio do Dragão.

A disciplined Casa Pia kept the home team at bay in the first half, impressive Costa Rican goalkeeper Patrick Sequeira proving an effective last line of defence on the few occasions Porto broke through the visitors’ well-coordinated defensive effort.

But two goals in quick succession at the start of the second period from Fábio Vieira and Samu Aghehowa brought relief for under-pressure Bruno and Porto’s fans as the Dragons reclaimed second place in the standings and moved just three points behind leaders Sporting.