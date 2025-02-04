Featured

Portuguese Abroad goals round-up: Neto inspires Chelsea comeback; Beto double for in-form Everton; Ramos brace for PSG; Jota makes goalscoring Celtic return; Ronaldo gets two in Asian CL; Paulinho’s late Mexico winner [videos]

04 February 2025

There were doubles aplenty this week as FIVE different Portuguese players struck twice for their respective clubs abroad. Leading the way is Cristiano Ronaldo, who helped Al Nassr to victory in the Asian Champions League. Meanwhile, Beto had arguably his best game in an Everton shirt with a double against Leicester, while Goncalo Ramos continues his strong goal ratio in France.

Elsewhere, Pedro Neto scored a vital goal to help Chelsea beat West Ham United in the Premier League, on a weekend which saw Jota make a scoring return to Scotland with Celtic and Paulinho grab an injury-time winner in Mexico.

List of Portuguese goalscorers this week:

Nuno Lima (Alanyaspor) – Turkiye

Chico Conceição (Juventus) Italy

Beto 2x (Everton) England

Goncalo Ramos 2x (Paris Saint-Germain) France

Benny (Ümraniyespor) Turkiye

Jota (Celtic) Scotland

Flávio Nazinho (Cercle Brugge) Belgium

Patric Andrade (Qarabag) Azerbaijan

Rodrigo Piloto (Atlètic Club d'Escaldes) Andorra

Rafael Lopes (Anorthosis) Cyprus

João Correira (Pafos) Cyprus

Miguel Tavares (Panachaiki) Greece

Filipe Chaby (SPFC) Indonesia

Paulinho (Toluca) Mexico

Afonso Sousa 2x (Lech Poznan) Poland

Frédéric Maciel 2x (Oţelul) Romania

Cristiano Ronaldo 2x (Al Nassr) Saudi Arabia

Jorge Silva (Olimpija) Slovenia

Pedro Neto (Chelsea) England

Best of the goals:

Cristiano Ronaldo:

Al Nassr 4 (Al Hassan, 25', Ronaldo, 44' (p), 78', Al Fatil, 88') Al Wasl 0

A bolstering header by Ronaldo to bring his #ACLElite tally to 6️⃣ this season!#NSRvWAS pic.twitter.com/5SOf6GZbM7 — #ACLElite | #ACLTwo (@TheAFCCL) February 3, 2025

Jota:

Motherwell 1 (Armstrong, 23') Celtic 3 (Maeda 1' Idah, 29' Jota, 94')

🪡 Engels

🅰️ Daizen

⚽️ Jota



✨ "There's a fairytale about this football club". #MOTCEL | #CelticFC🍀 pic.twitter.com/nacPfURUdV — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) February 3, 2025

Beto:

Everton 4 (Doucoure, 1' Beto, 6', 45+2', Ndiaye, 90') Leicester City 0

James Tarkowski assist appreciation post. 👌 pic.twitter.com/sFGnZlNKIN — Everton (@Everton) February 2, 2025

The perfect pass does not exi- pic.twitter.com/xHFB9tB375 — Everton (@Everton) February 1, 2025

Paulinho:

Toluca 1 (Paulinho, 90+1) Tigres 0

Paulinho with an injury-time winner for Toluca this weekendpic.twitter.com/Tt3yZqzqJ2 — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) February 3, 2025

Francisco Conceição

Juventus 4 (Muani, 61' 64, Vlahovic 90', Conceição, 90+2) Empoli 1

A look on that ball from Khephrén Thuram to Chico Conceição. No Juventus player has many assists than him in Serie A so far this season.

pic.twitter.com/KhgzrJ9UHD — Max Statman (@emaxstatman) February 3, 2025

Gonçalo Ramos

Brest 2 (Del Castillo, 50' Ajorque, 71') Paris Saint-Germain 5 (Dembele, 29' 57' 62', Ramos, 89', 90+7')