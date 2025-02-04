Portuguese Abroad goals round-up: Neto inspires Chelsea comeback; Beto double for in-form Everton; Ramos brace for PSG; Jota makes goalscoring Celtic return; Ronaldo gets two in Asian CL; Paulinho’s late Mexico winner [videos]

There were doubles aplenty this week as FIVE different Portuguese players struck twice for their respective clubs abroad. Leading the way is Cristiano Ronaldo, who helped Al Nassr to victory in the Asian Champions League. Meanwhile, Beto had arguably his best game in an Everton shirt with a double against Leicester, while Goncalo Ramos continues his strong goal ratio in France.
Elsewhere, Pedro Neto scored a vital goal to help Chelsea beat West Ham United in the Premier League, on a weekend which saw Jota make a scoring return to Scotland with Celtic and Paulinho grab an injury-time winner in Mexico.
List of Portuguese goalscorers this week:
Nuno Lima (Alanyaspor) – Turkiye
Chico Conceição (Juventus) Italy
Beto 2x (Everton) England
Goncalo Ramos 2x (Paris Saint-Germain) France
Benny (Ümraniyespor) Turkiye
Jota (Celtic) Scotland
Flávio Nazinho (Cercle Brugge) Belgium
Patric Andrade (Qarabag) Azerbaijan
Rodrigo Piloto (Atlètic Club d'Escaldes) Andorra
Rafael Lopes (Anorthosis) Cyprus
João Correira (Pafos) Cyprus
Miguel Tavares (Panachaiki) Greece
Filipe Chaby (SPFC) Indonesia
Paulinho (Toluca) Mexico
Afonso Sousa 2x (Lech Poznan) Poland
Frédéric Maciel 2x (Oţelul) Romania
Cristiano Ronaldo 2x (Al Nassr) Saudi Arabia
Jorge Silva (Olimpija) Slovenia
Pedro Neto (Chelsea) England
Best of the goals:
Cristiano Ronaldo:
Al Nassr 4 (Al Hassan, 25', Ronaldo, 44' (p), 78', Al Fatil, 88') Al Wasl 0
A bolstering header by Ronaldo to bring his #ACLElite tally to 6️⃣ this season!#NSRvWAS pic.twitter.com/5SOf6GZbM7— #ACLElite | #ACLTwo (@TheAFCCL) February 3, 2025
Jota:
Motherwell 1 (Armstrong, 23') Celtic 3 (Maeda 1' Idah, 29' Jota, 94')
🪡 Engels— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) February 3, 2025
🅰️ Daizen
⚽️ Jota
✨ "There's a fairytale about this football club". #MOTCEL | #CelticFC🍀 pic.twitter.com/nacPfURUdV
Beto:
Everton 4 (Doucoure, 1' Beto, 6', 45+2', Ndiaye, 90') Leicester City 0
James Tarkowski assist appreciation post. 👌 pic.twitter.com/sFGnZlNKIN— Everton (@Everton) February 2, 2025
The perfect pass does not exi- pic.twitter.com/xHFB9tB375— Everton (@Everton) February 1, 2025
Paulinho:
Toluca 1 (Paulinho, 90+1) Tigres 0
Paulinho with an injury-time winner for Toluca this weekendpic.twitter.com/Tt3yZqzqJ2— Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) February 3, 2025
Francisco Conceição
Juventus 4 (Muani, 61' 64, Vlahovic 90', Conceição, 90+2) Empoli 1
A look on that ball from Khephrén Thuram to Chico Conceição. No Juventus player has many assists than him in Serie A so far this season.— Max Statman (@emaxstatman) February 3, 2025
pic.twitter.com/KhgzrJ9UHD
Gonçalo Ramos
Brest 2 (Del Castillo, 50' Ajorque, 71') Paris Saint-Germain 5 (Dembele, 29' 57' 62', Ramos, 89', 90+7')
New round, same Gonçalo Ramos 🔫🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/QPVOxz8Yzv— Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) February 3, 2025