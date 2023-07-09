Portugal made it three straight wins at the 2023 European U19 Championship after defeating hosts Malta 2-1 at Gozo Stadium.

Miguel Falé opened the scoring in the 8th minute, but the goal fest many expected failed to eventuate.

A howler from Diogo Pinto allowed Basil Tuma to equalise in the 71st minute, the Equipa das Quinas restoring their lead three minutes later.

Carlos Borges was the instigator, his cross falling to João Gonçalves who made no mistake from close range.

Joaquim Milheiro’s side have four days to prepare for the semi-final which is likely to be contested against Norway or Iceland.

Falé fires home early

Portugal were clearly the superior side in Xewkija and took the lead in the 8th minute. Malta lost possession from a throw in, Herculano Nabian and João Gonçalves combining to find Miguel Falé who drilled the ball into the bottom corner.

The Equipa das Quinas missed a glorious chance to double their advantage in the 31st minute. A corner was kept alive with Gabriel Brás nodding the ball to an unmarked Luís Gomes, the central defender failing to connect from point blank range.

Joaquim Milheiro made an attacking change at the break with Hugo Félix replacing Diogo Prioste.

Portugal started the second half strong with Gonçalo Esteves firing over the bar and Jorge Meireles seeing his shot saved.

Milheiro made a triple switch in the 65th minute with Martim Fernandes, Jorge Meireles and Herculano Nabian making way for Martim Marques, Carlos Borges and Rodrigo Ribeiro.

Howler gifts Malta an equaliser

Seven minutes later Malta equalised with their first shot on target.

The goal came from a long ball that looked like creating no danger, goalkeeper Diogo Pinto making a mess of a regulation clearance, Basil Tuma accepting the gift and rolling the ball into an empty net.

Portugal bounce back

Portugal reestablished their lead three minutes later. Borges was too clever for Bjorn Buhagiar, delivering a cross that fell straight to João Gonçalves, the midfielder taking a touch and finding the bottom corner.

Esteves’ powerful shot was saved by the impressive Hugo Sacco with the right-back blazing a follow up effort over the bar.

The final two chances of the contest came to Milheiro’s side, Falé unable to connect on Ribeiro's cross and Borges drilling the ball across the face of goal.

Analysis

Joaquim Milheiro made nine changes to the side that started in the 5-1 win against Italy, Gonçalo Esteves switching from right-back to left-back and Gabriel Brás retaining his spot in central defence.

Diogo Pinto’s howler gave Malta a way back into the contest, but the goalkeeper was largely untroubled with the hosts chasing the ball for most of the match.

Portugal made it three straight wins which should provide a plentyof confidence before contesting the semi-final at Tony Bezzina Stadium.

Expect Milheiro to restore Gonçalo Ribeiro in goal, António Ribeiro partnering Gabriel Brás in central defence, Martim Marques regaining his left-back spot, Nuno Félix and Gustavo Sá returning in midfield with a frontline featuring Hugo Félix, Rodrigo Ribeiro and Carlos Borges.

By Matthew Marshall

Line Up

Portugal (4-3-3): Diogo Pinto - Martim Fernandes (Martim Marques 65’), Luís Gomes, Gabriel Brás, Gonçalo Esteves - Diogo Prioste (Hugo Félix 46’), Yanis da Rocha, João Gonçalves - Miguel Falé (Carlos Borges 65’), Herculano Nabian, Jorge Meireles (Rodrigo Ribeiro 65’)

Manager: Joaquim Milheiro

Unused substitutes: Gonçalo Ribeiro, António Ribeiro, Nuno Félix, Samuel Justo, Gustavo Sá

Goals:

[1-0] Miguel Falé 8'

[1-1] Basil Tuma 72'

[2-1] João Gonçalves 75'