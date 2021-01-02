“It’s a team that would beat any other, even the great Brazil team of 1982!”

That was the conclusion arrived at by one of Portugal’s foremost football journalists Rui Malheiro and his colleague and host of the excellent anatomiadabola podcast, Rui Silva, after selecting a Portugal team made up of the best Luso players from the last 30 years.

The two Rui’s selected two options in each position in a 4-3-3 of the finest players to don the Seleção shirt since 1990, as well as the starting XI.

We can argue for hours on end about the choices but one thing is unanimous: this side would be a match for any team in the modern era of the game, and exemplifies the incredible quality of footballers Portugal continues to produce, year after year.

More glory at the upcoming Euro or the next World Cup may force a rethink to add current players to the “best of the best” Portugal have produced in recent decades.

Portugal dream team 1990-2020

Full 22-man squad (starting option in bold, deputy in brackets)

Goalkeepers: Vítor Baía (Rui Patrício)

Defenders: Miguel (José Bosingwa) Ricardo Carvalho (Pepe), Fernando Couto (Jorge Andrade), Fábio Coentrão (Raphaël Guerreiro)

Midfielders: Paulo Sousa (Costinha), Deco (Maniche), Rui Costa (Pedro Barbosa)

Forwards: Paulo Futre (João Pinto), Luís Figo (João Félix), Cristiano Ronaldo (Nuno Gomes)

Coach: Fernando Santos (António Oliveira)

Do you agree with the 30-year selection of the Seleção? Please comment below.