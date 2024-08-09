Featured

Pepe’s retirement triggers avalanche of tributes

09 August 2024

At 41 years of age, after accumulating 753 club appearances and 141 caps for Portugal, Pepe yesterday announced he is hanging up his boots.

The decision triggered an outpouring of praise from far and wide for the legendary centre-back, who has legitimate claims to be considered the greatest ever defender to wear the Seleção shirt.

Tom Kundert reports on the end of the road in terms of his playing career for an authentic Portuguese hero and the reaction to the news.

Brazilian-born Pepe arrived in Portugal as an 18-year-old with the equivalent of five euros in his pocket. An act of kindness at Lisbon airport while he was waiting for his connecting flight to Madeira made him instantly fall in love with the country.

Wonderful story. Pepe talks about arriving in Lisbon from Brazil as an 18 year old, alone, with €5 (in escudos) in his pocket. It was 6am, his connecting flight to Madeira (to sign for Marítimo) was at 11am. He had to decide: phone mum to say I've landed okay or buy a sandwich? https://t.co/DQTsUxmPbo — Tom Kundert (@PortuGoal1) January 14, 2023

Almost a quarter of a century later he retires from playing football having earned the right to be called one of the all-time giants of the game.

Pepe played for Marítimo, Porto (in two spells), Real Madrid and Besiktas. He won a total of 31 trophies for his clubs, including three Champions Leagues at Real and seven domestic championships in Portugal and Spain.

For the Seleção he was a mainstay ever since making his debut in 2007 and became the third most capped Portugal player, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo and João Moutinho. He was man of the match in the Euro 2016 final against France as Portugal won their maiden trophy in senior football.

Players and coaches shower “a warrior” with praise

Reactions to Pepe’s retirement came thick and fast after the announcement yesterday afternoon. Below is a selection of the tributes paid to him.

There are no words to express what you mean to me, my friend.



We won everything there was to win on the pitch, but the biggest triumph is the friendship and the respect I have for you. You're unique, my brother.



Thank you for so much.



[Ronaldo's reaction to Pepe's retirement] https://t.co/kSJymFn9F7 — Tom Kundert (@PortuGoal1) August 8, 2024

Rúben Dias, Portugal centre-back: “You are a warrior in life and it was a pleasure to fight by your side. Thank you.”

Fernando Santos, former Portugal coach: “An authentic pillar of our defence, always with an enormous desire to win and to honour the Portugal shirt. I speak about Pepe wholeheartedly. He was one of the best players I ever had the privilege of coaching.”

FC Porto: “There are only two words possible: ‘congratulations’ and ‘thank you’.”

Roberto Martínez, Portugal coach: “Pepe leaves a legacy for the future generations of Portugal.”

Sérgio Ramos, former Real Madrid teammate: “A great, a warrior with whom I was able to share so many matches, triumphs and trophies. It was an authentic pleasure to play alongside you, brother. There are very few like you.”

João Moutinho, former Portugal teammate: “There is not much to say. His career speaks for itself. He’s an extraordinary player, and even at his age he showed all his quality and passion for football. I think he could continue but it’s his decision, and his family’s. Congratulations for everything he achieved in football. I wish him all the best for what comes next.”