The draw the first knockout round of the Europa League has thrown up an intriguing set of fixtures for Portugal’s four remaining teams in the competition. 

Porto appear to have been handed the most difficult draw as they face Bayer Leverkusen, who dropped from the Champions League having put in creditable performances against the likes of Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

Benfica also face opposition coming from the UCL, as the Portuguese champions lock horns against Luís Castro’s Shakhtar Donetsk.

Braga will travel to Scotland to take on Rangers, who proved what a threat they can be in the group stage of the Europa League by drawing and beating Porto. However, given Braga’s sensational form in Europe this season (8 wins, 2 draws, zero defeats) they will not be overawed by the task.

Sporting were the only unseeded Portuguese team in the draw, but dodged the heavyweights as they were paired with Turkish outfit Istanbul Basaksehir.

Europa League draw for Portuguese clubs

Shakhtar Donetsk v Benfica

Rangers v Braga

Bayer Leverkusen v FC Porto

Sporting v Istanbul Basaksehir

The first-leg matches will be played on 20 February 2020, with the second legs taking place one week later.

As for other teams with a strong Portuguese interest, Olympiacos, coached by Pedro Martins and for whom José Sá, Daniel Podence and Rúben Semedo play, have an exciting match-up against last year’s runners-up Arsenal, while the Portuguese-heavy Wolves take on La Liga side Espanyol.

By Tom Kundert

 

No reason why all 4 cannot go through. I'd say 2/4 minimum to be considered successful. 3 would be very nice as well.

Porto only managed 1 point over 2 games against Rangers with an aggregate score of 3-1 and they are a much better team than Braga. The rest of the ties are particularly tricky although Bayer just lost to Koln who are having a terrible season....

Porto only managed 1 point over 2 games against Rangers with an aggregate score of 3-1 and they are a much better team than Braga. The rest of the ties are particularly tricky although Bayer just lost to Koln who are having a terrible season. Shakhtar seem like the kind of team Benfica would blow it against. Sporting are just Sporting so don't really need to add anything to that.

No reason why all 4 could go out, lets just hope that is not the case.

Braga and Sporting make it through.

I actually think the draw was pretty decent for all the Portuguese teams. As usual with draws it could've been better and it could've been worse. I would make Benfica and Sporting the favourites to go through in their ties. If Porto can improve...

I actually think the draw was pretty decent for all the Portuguese teams. As usual with draws it could've been better and it could've been worse. I would make Benfica and Sporting the favourites to go through in their ties. If Porto can improve their form by February, then they could also be slight favourites over Leverkusen to go through. While for Braga it's probably a 50-50 against Rangers.

Regarding my team Benfica, I certainly won't underestimate Shakhtar as they are an experienced team, usually in the Champions League, and a fairly recent former winner of the Europa League. I don't think their current team is as strong as in recent seasons though and as such I think we are the favourites to advance. In any case, I'm happy that we got a tough opponent straight away, as hopefully that'll convince Lage that (unlike last season) he needs to play his strongest 11 in the EL right from the start this time, and hopefully he will.

That's the problem Andre. I'd bet on Benfica, but Lage likes to rotate. What makes you think he's going to change? The League is priority number one. No way Porto is beating a German side. Just like there's no way Portugal is beating Germany in...

That's the problem Andre. I'd bet on Benfica, but Lage likes to rotate. What makes you think he's going to change? The League is priority number one. No way Porto is beating a German side. Just like there's no way Portugal is beating Germany in June. Sorry. Braga definitely can go through. I was just thinking that today, even before the draw. Braga's priority is Europa since there's no way it'll ever win a League title. Sporting has the easiest draw. I don't even think Sporting can blow this one.

Strange that Sporting got the easiest draw while being the only unseeded of the four teams. Honestly the draws could go any which way. That's the nature of knockout stages at tournaments. None of the teams is overmatched and none (save possibly...

Strange that Sporting got the easiest draw while being the only unseeded of the four teams. Honestly the draws could go any which way. That's the nature of knockout stages at tournaments. None of the teams is overmatched and none (save possibly Sporting) has an easy draw. And even that is unclear, I don't know that Istanbul is bad just that they lack the rep of the other three.

