Benfica and Porto join Rio Ave, Paços de Ferreira and Famalicão as five Primeira Liga clubs to reach the 2019-20 Taça de Portugal quarter-finals. Segunda Liga’s Academico Viseu and Varzim are also into the last eight with the Campeonato de Portugal Prio represented by Canelas 2010.

Academico Viseu 1-0 Chaves

It was an all Segunda Liga clash in Viseu where Academico took a decisive lead in the 68th minute. João Mário was given far too much space to head home Luisinho’s corner, Jean Patric thought he had made it 2-0 but Mário was correctly ruled offside. Reaching the Portuguese Cup quarter-finals is a first for Viseu who were the form team heading into the match, they did it without Australian striker and top scorer Anthony Carter.

Varzim 2-1 ET Anadia

Varzim currently sit third in the Segunda Liga and had won their previous three home matches 1-0. It looked like being four at the Estádio Varzim Sport Club after Leonardo Ruiz converted Frédéric’s cross at the near post in the 77th minute. Third division club Anadia had other ideas, fought back and equalised with the last throw of the dice.

Diogo Pereira’s free kick was met by substitute striker Nádson who headed in a dramatic equaliser. Paulo Alves’ side had a numerical advantage however after Rúben Silvestre’s 89th minute red card, and Varzim struck the winner in the 98th minute as Baba Sow met Rui Moreira’s cross at the back post.

21-year-old English winger Levi Lumeka was looking to continue his fine form and he slowly got himself into the game. His speed and trickery were responsible for Rúben Silvestre’s ejection, and he headed narrowly wide in the closing minutes that would have put the icing in the cake.

23-year-old Colombian striker Leonardo Ruiz notched his 10th goal of the season, there is plenty of strength in midfield and danger out wide with Lumeka, Frédéric, Baba Sow and George Ofosu.

The Estádio do Varzim is an old school stadium in Póvoa de Varzim, an hour north of Porto on the metro. It's well worth a visit, especially in summer when the beach across the road would be much more attractive.

Marinhense 0-2 Rio Ave

Marinhense started this one on the front foot, the Campeonato de Portugal Prio side seeing Leandro Antunes hit the post with a free kick. Rio Ave got on top however with Mehdi Taremi spurning a good chance before Tarantini headed in Diego Lopes’ free kick in the 32nd minute.

Rúben Martins tested Paulo Vítor and the Brazilian keeper kept Rio Ave in the lead with a double save from Luís Oliveira and Antunes. Taremi was fouled by Oliveira on the hour mark with Jair Mosquera saving Nuno Santos’ spot kick.

Taremi missed a great chance to extend Rio Ave’s lead in the 70th minute after being teed up by Diego Lopes, but Carlos Carvalhal’s side would finally breathe easy in the 89th minute. Nuno Santos raced through and gave Ronan a simple finish for his third game of the season.

Sertanense 0-1 Canelas 2010

The Campeonato de Portugal Prio is Portugal’s third division and split into four groups. There was guaranteed to be one club from the division into the next round, and it was Canelas 2010 that progressed after a 1-0 win at Sertanense. Ghana striker Baba Zakaria was on hand to pick up the scraps in the 16th minute with the Vila Nova de Gaia club reaching the quarter-finals for the first time.

Paços de Ferreira 3-0 Espinho

Paços de Ferreira followed up from a 1-0 win in Braga by beating Espinho 3-0 at the Estádio da Capital do Móvel. Pedrinho produced some magic on the stroke of half-time, putting Pepa’s side into the lead with some silky skills and a low drive into the bottom corner.

Diogo Almeida beat the offside trap and assisted Murilo in the 76th minute to extend their lead. The Brazilian striker bagged his brace deep into added time after racing through on goal, cutting inside Mica Conceição and finishing at the near post.

Benfica 2-1 Sporting Braga

Bruno Lage selected a strong side but Benfica would find themselves behind in the 14th minute. Fransergio started the move, Nuno Sequeira’s cross turned into his own net by Ferro. The Eagles responded five minutes later as Pizzi beat two men on the edge of the penalty box and fired into the bottom corner.

Chiquinho hit the post before half time, Carlos Vinicius heading a Pizzi cross wide following the break but he wouldn’t be denied. Benfica’s hitman fired from a narrow angle, the ball squeezing past Tiago Sá which appeared to be going wide.

Paulinho scored from an offside position, Pizzi tested Sá and Paulinho sent a shot over the bar and Benfica threatened twice in added time in an exciting finish to the match. The victory makes it eight straight wins at the Estádio da Luz.

Porto 1-0 Santa Clara

Porto started strong with Ze Luis and Pepe having chances before Ze Luis saw a shot saved by André Ferreira. Shoya Nakajima started for the second straight game and responded with the winning goal in the 29th minute.

Mamadu Candé was bamboozled by Jesús Corona, the Mexican putting the ball on a plate for his Japanese counterpart. Nakajima and Corona tested Ferreira before Otavio fired wide, Diogo Costa on alert to tip a long range Chico Ramos strike over the bar.

The rain poured down in the second half which made chances hard to come by. The Dragons continue to dominate in Porto, 12 wins from their last 13 games at the Estádio Do Dragão where they have kept six clean sheets in their last seven.

Famalicão 3-0 Mafra

Famalicão hosted Segunda club Mafra who were undefeated in 10 of their last 11 matches. The playing conditions were awful at the Estádio Municipal de Famalicão, Anderson’s wide effort the best chance of the first half.

The game came to life in the 52nd minute, Anderson’s powerful long range strike smacking into the bar, Pedro Gonçalves first to react as he raced in, beat Chastre and made sure from a yard out. Pedro Gonçalves then turned provider in the 60th minute, winning the ball before releasing Diogo Gonçalves who finished with authority.

Roderick Miranda was sent off in the 75th minute but João Pedro Sousa’s side extended their lead in added time. Toni Martínez was brought down by Chastre and stepped up to slam home the penalty, Famalicão advancing to their second Taça de Portugal quarter-final in four years.

Portuguese Cup Quarter Finals

Benfica

Porto

Famalicão

Rio Ave

Paços de Ferreira

Varzim

Academico Viseu

Canelas 2010

Quarter-final draw on Monday 23 December.

By Matthew Marshall