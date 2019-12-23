Refereeing controversies hit the headlines

The semi-final line-up of the Allianz Cup (Portuguese League Cup) was defined this weekend as the group phase of the competition reached its culmination.

Holders Sporting overcame the odds to top their section and qualify, while as expected, Vitória de Guimarães, Braga and FC Porto got the results they needed to top their respective groups and make the Final Four stage of the competition, to be held in Braga from 21-25 January.

It was Group C that provided all the drama. Rio Ave started the day holding all cards, in the knowledge that victory at home against Gil Vicente, who were destined to finish last in the group whatever the result, would be enough to make the semi-finals. But the Vila do Conde team could not find the breakthrough and a stoppage time penalty converted by Sandro Lima condemned the Carlos Carvalhal’s side to defeat.

Carvalhal was furious at full time, complaining that a disallowed goal for his team near the end of the match should have stood, and he even threatened to resign as he fiercely criticised the state of refereeing in Portugal, presumably alluding to the often touted theory that it is slanted to favour the bigger teams – in this case Sporting. While one can have some sympathy with Carvalhal as the supposed foul on Gil Vicente goalkeeper Denis looked extremely soft, given what happened in Sporting’s match played simultaneously it is difficult to argue that the refereeing was tilted to favour the Lisbon team.

Indeed, in the other match in the group, a questionable refereeing decision also made the headlines as Sporting’s Yannick Bolasie was sent off for picking up a second yellow card as Brazilian Willyan Rocha theatrically fell to the ground after a tussle with the Congolese forward. Bolasie was furious with the decision and took to Social Media after the game to vent his anger and “call out” Willyan for his actions, suggesting he should change his profession.

👀 So I Got Sent Off For This Today SMH 🤦‍♂️ Sign Him Up For Hollywood🎭😂...I’m Just Happy The Team Got The WIN😏✅ Great Spirit & Fight From The Boys...Into The Semi Finals Now💪🏿🦁💚 #YYB @Sporting_CP pic.twitter.com/HYwvDXlXuK — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) December 21, 2019

At the time of the dismissal, on the stroke of half time, Sporting were losing 2-1. A Jackson Martínez penalty and a Jérémy Matheiu own goal had given the Algarve team a two-goal advantage within the opening half hour, with Luciano Vietto halving the deficit. A young Sporting team produced a tremendous second-half fightback, kickstarted by a brilliant individual goal by Rafael Camacho. Further strikes by substitutes Gonzalo Plata and Luiz Phellype saw the Lions run out 4-2 winners to overtake both Portimonense and Rio Ave to top the group.

Later on Saturday evening, Vitória de Guimarães made light work of Sporting Covilhã to finish on seven points and top of the pile in Group B. Two goals by Brazilian striker Davidson and another by his compatriot Leo Bonatini gave Ivo Vieira’s team a comfortable 3-0 win.

In the other match in the group, Benfica let a 2-0 lead slip as they drew 2-2 at Vitória de Setúbal to round off a disappointing Taça da Liga campaign for the Eagles, who drew all three of their matches.

Braga, as hosts of the final phase of the competition in their magnificent stadium, will be aiming to go far and the Arsenalistas completely dominated Group A. Despite going behind in the very first minute against Paços de Ferreira as Douglas Tanque netted for the hosts, Braga turned the match around to run out 4-1 victors. Goals from Fransérgio, João Palhinha, Ricardo Horta and Wilson Eduardo made in 3 wins out of 3 with nine goals scored for Sá Pinto’s team.

In 12 editions of the Portuguese League Cup, FC Porto have never won it, and Sérgio Conceição has made it clear since taking over at the Estádio do Dragão that it is a record he wants to rectify. After coming close last year – losing on penalties to Sporting in the final after conceding a late equaliser – Porto will again be in the Final Four and made no mistake in Group D.

A 4-2 victory at Chaves rounded off the group stage with three wins from three matches. A brace by Tiquinho Soares and further goals by Moussa Marega and Luis Díaz gave the Dragons a comfortable victory.

Final Four schedule

Tuesday, 21 January: Braga v Sporting

Wednesday, 22 January: Vitória de Guimarães v FC Porto

Saturday, 25 January: Final

By Tom Kundert