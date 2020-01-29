In a prolonged round of games, the 18th jornada in Portugal brought wins for Benfica and Porto to further widen the gap between the top two and the rest (now 12 points). A Rafa Silva-inspired Benfica saw off Paços de Ferreira 2-0, the recently returned Portugal international bagging a goal and an assist. Porto got back to winning ways, coming from behind to defeat Gil Vicente 2-1 at the Estádio do Dragão to keep their slim title hopes alive.

The fight for third place intensified with four points separating Sporting, Famalicão, Braga and Rio Ave, with Vitória Guimarães just three points further back. All five clubs will feel they have a shot and ending the season directly behind the top two. As ever, PortuGOAL brings you video highlights of the top Liga NOS action.

Matchday 18

Tondela 0-3 Vitória Setúbal

Famalicão 0-1 Santa Clara

Belenenses SAD 2-1 Portimonense

Paços de Ferreira 0-2 Benfica

Aves 0-1 Boavista

Vitória Guimarães 1-2 Rio Ave

Sporting 1-0 Marítimo

FC Porto 2-1 Gil Vicente

Moreirense 1-2 Braga