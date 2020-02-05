Last night the first legs of the Portuguese Cup semi-finals took place, with Benfica and FC Porto expected to take a big step towards setting up a “clássico” final at Jamor in May. But Famalicão and Académico do Viseu had not read the script.

In a terrific match at the Estádio da Luz, the lead changed hands three times as a last-gasp goal saw Benfica emerge 3-2 winners. Many observers, however, will agree with the appraisal of Familacão boss João Pedro Sousa, who said in the post-match press conference: “We are not happy, I think we were the better team.”

Porto were also given a tough runout at second-tier side Académico de Viseu. Zé Luís gave the visitors the lead, but the hosts equalised through João Mário to ensure they go into the return leg all square. The second legs take place next Tuesday 12 February. Match details and video highlights below.

Benfica 3-2 Famalicão

Benfica: Vlachodimos, André Almeida, Jardel (Ferro, 45′), Rúben Dias, Grimaldo, Pizzi, Gabriel, Taarabt, Cervi (Rafa, 67′), Chiquinho (Carlos Vinícius, 67′), Seferovic

Famalicão: Vaná, Ivo Pinto, Riccieli, Patrick William, Racine Coly, Pedro Gonçalves (Roderick, 86′), Gustavo Assunção, Uros Racic, Diogo Gonçalves, Toni Martínez (Anderson, 77′), Fábio Martins (Rúben Lameiras, 82′)

Goals:

[1-0] Pizzi, 53′

[1-1] Pedro Gonçalves, 60′

[1-2] Toni Martínez, 73′

[2-2] Rafa, 78′

[3-2] Gabriel, 95′

Académico de Viseu 1-1 FC Porto

Académico de Viseu: Ricardo Fernandes, Rui Silva, Pica, Mathaus, Lucas Silva, Kelvin Medina, Fernando Ferreira (Carter, 67′), João Oliveira, Luisinho (Bruninho, 90+4′), João Mário (Diogo, 90+7′), Jean Patric

FC Porto: Diogo Costa, Saravia, Mbemba, Diogo Leite,Wilson Manafá, Romário Baró, Vítor Ferreira, Loum, Luis Díaz (Nakajima, 64′), Marega (Soares, 73′), Zé Luís (Corona, 73′)

Goals:

[0-1] Zé Luís, 59′

[1-1] João Mário, 70′