It may have gone under the radar, but this January, just like that, the deal was done. With a four-and-a-half-year contract signed at Benfica, the future career of Colombian winger Yony González looks set. Or is it?

Immediately after signing for the Portuguese champions, González signed another contract with Brazilian giants Corinthians on a one-year loan. Could the player be split as to where he wants to play his football? In this article, we will be looking into what we know so far about this very modern-day style of transfer.

The rising star Yony González

At the age of 25, the U23 Colombia national team player has represented four different teams so far in his career. Touted as a potential superstar, he has come on leaps and bounds since emerging at Envigado Fútbol Club, a Colombian club renowned for its youth development, and in January 2020 signed a long-term contract with Benfica. This is a huge opportunity for the rising star and could see him making an impact in European football, but could the negotiations done in the most recent transfer window see him spreading himself to thin?

The deal with Benfica

Hot of the heals of a 12-month spell at Fluminense in Rio de Janeiro, González is moving onto bigger and better things. With a goal record of 14 goals in 62 matches at his most recent team, he signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at the Estádio da Luz. Benfica have dominated the Portuguese league in recent years and has frequently intimated its intention to make an impact on European football, but with the one-year loan to the Corinthians, many are wondering just how beneficial he will be to his brand-new team.

The move to Corinthians

Though he signed a long-term contract with Benfica, Corinthians and the Portuguese team brokered a deal that resulted in a season-long loan to Corinthians for the Colombian star. The nature of the transfer has raised curiosity among many. González will arrive at the Corinthians at no cost but will have a purchase option for 3 million euros if he is used in at least 30 games during the loan. This, therefore, makes it an interesting time for both clubs as the forward strives to make his mark in the early months of 2020.

The modern world of international football

This is an unprecedented time for football with international transfers and players moving from country to country, and even continent to continent as in this case, at a remarkable frequency. Whether you are a fan of football or not, keeping track of players’ careers, examining how teams scout and recruit players from all over the globe, and the very structure of the temporary and permanent transfers, all add up to a fascinating whole new field of analysis to what is truly the world game.