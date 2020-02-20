 

Sporting 3-1 Istanbul Basaksehir

Sporting put their patchy form behind them to produce an excellent performance in Lisbon tonight against Basaksehir Istanbul and take a big step towards the last 16 of the Europa League. Goals from Sebastián Coates, Andraz Sporar (his first for the club) and Luciano Vietto gave the hosts a comfortable and richly deserved lead with less than an hour played. Sporting created enough chances in this period to put the tie to bed. 

But Edin Visca's penalty in the 77th minute will give the visitors hope of turning the result around in next week in the Turkish capital. More to follow. 

