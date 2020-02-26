Sporting Braga’s Europa League campaign has ended after a 1-0 defeat against Rangers at the Estádio Municipal de Braga. The Portuguese club dominated possession but poor defending and wayward finishing was their downfall, along with surrending a 2-0 lead in Glasgow.

Matheus saved Ianis Hagi’s penalty on the stroke of half-time but the Romanian playmaker wouldn't be denied, assisting Ryan Kent in the 61st minute for the match winner. Steven Gerrard’s side advance 4-2 on aggregate.

Braga have the ball but Hagi has the magic

Braga’s persisent press forced Rangers turnovers in promising positions but it was the Scottish club who created the first chance. Scott Arfield raced through and unselfishly squared to Florian Kamberi but Matheus stood strong.

Ricardo Esgaio and Nuno Sequeira in getting forward and and crossing with regularity. Kamberi’s only concern was trying to get behind Braga’s defence, seemingly unaware of the offside rule.

Ricardo Horta’s cute attempt was deflected wide before Ianis Hagi showed his skills. The 21-year-old skinned Raúl Silva and David Carmo, burst inside the box and found Ryan Kent who dragged his shot wide.

Hagi takes centre stage

Raúl Silva was being targeted and not responding well, a loose pass out of defence and foul on Hagi who sent the free kick over the bar. Kamberi then released Hagi with Bruno Viana showing speed to get back and clear.

Paulinho would have the first of four headed attempts in the 26th minute that was tipped over by Allan McGregor. Francisco Trincão was doing his best to link up with Sequeira but Rangers were prepared to sit back and wait for fast breaks.

Esgaio found Ricardo Horta beyond Rangers’ defence but there was no end product from the Portuguese side. They were very nearly punished on the stroke of half time from a Rangers corner.

Raúl Silva’s inexplicable and lazy handball saw Haji step up, he struck it with with venom but Matheus turned it wide.

Second half switches in quick succession

Rúben Amorim wasted no time by replacing João Palhinha with João Novais to start the second half. Trincão and Esgaio continued to create danger as Raúl Silva made way for Wenderson Galeno.

Kent fired a Kamberi cross over the bar but Rangers got their deserved goal in the 61st minute. Who else but Hagi, a clever ball over the defence where Kent ran clear and beat Matheus with a low drive.

Amorim made his final move in the 64th minute, sacrificing a second centre back with Carmo off for Abel Ruiz.

Paulinho off target

In the 70th minute a João Novais cross found Paulinho who headed into the foot of the post. He his head was a magnet but unable to direct the ball into the net.

Joe Aribo replaced Hagi as Arfield scored from an offside position. Paulinho headed another effort over the bar but Braga were left continually frustrated.

Ricardo Esgaio and Abel Ruiz picked up late bookings to highlight a horrid evening. Rangers were not done, Ojo going on a solo run and before a swerving low drive forced a save from Matheus.