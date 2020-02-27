 

Details
Hits: 148

Benfica (4) 3-3 (5) Shakhtar Donetsk

Benfica have followed all Portuguese sides out of the Europa League Round of 32 after drawing 3-3 to Luís Castro’s Shakhtar Donetsk at the Estádio da Luz, leaving behind a 5-4 aggregate loss.

The Eagles led the tie on the night on two separate occasions after Pizzi’s opener and an early Rafa Silva goal in the second half, placing Bruno Lage’s men 4-3 up over two legs.

Shakhtar were quick to snatch the advantage back off the hosts through Taras Stepanenko, paving way for the killer blow from Alan Patrick in the 70th minute, seeing the Ukrainian side through to the next round of the competition.

Like-for-like changes on Benfica’s side saw Dyego Sousa earn his first start for the Lisbon outfit and Rafa make his way into the XI ahead of Franco Cervi, meanwhile Shakhtar gained Primeira Liga experience in ex-Vitória de Guimarães full back Dodo and former Estoril man Marcos Antônio.

The game’s first chances fell the way of the hosts after Adel Taarabt’s back-post volley, emerging from Alex Grimaldo’s corner, was crucially blocked by Ismaily just moments before Pizzi brought the Luz to its feet with the opener in the 8th minute.

Unchallenged, the Benfica captain took his chance to drive at the penalty box from the left-hand side of the pitch before applying some much-needed bend behind a well-placed shot into the bottom-right corner, leaving Andriy Pyatov beaten.

Just like in the first leg, however, Shakhtar’s clap-back was prompt, levelling the game in the 10th minute via Rúben Dias’ own-goal, who’d turn the ball into his own net in a desperate attempt to avoid Junior Moraes from tapping home from close range.

Matters almost took a turn for the worse in the 20th minute after a Grimaldo-Ferro mix-up, pounced upon by Marlos down the right, before his attempt to lift the ball over Odisseas Vlachodimos took a nick off the goalkeeper and hit the outside of the post.

Rúben Dias made amends at the other end in the 36th minute to level the game on aggregate, as he rose highest to attack Pizzi’s corner and head low into the back of the net.

With the tie finely poised going into the break, Rafa Silva was on hand to edge the Eagles ahead on aggregate for a second time after Pyatov went missing, accepting Dyego Sousa’s assist to make it 3-1 in the 47th minute.

Again, Shakhtar required just a couple of minutes to issue a response and take an away-goal lead through Taras Stepanenko, heading in from a corner to reduce the score to 3-2 on the night.

Benfica’s search for a potential winner intensified with Haris Seferovic’s entry in the 67th minute, with the Swiss striker wasting no time in threatening the Ukrainian champions’ goal with a low header just wide, seconds after coming on.

Shakhtar never stopped searching for more goal joy either, landing a bitter blow to Benfica’s hopes of going through in the 70th minute via Alan Patrick’s volley in a prime position, bouncing into the far corner off the ground. 

Off the bench, Carlos Vinícius was set up with the chance to relaunch the Red & Whites’ revival, but the Brazilian did little to trouble Pyatov with a back-post header into the experienced goalkeeper’s grasp, condemning Benfica to elimination.

By Patrick Ribeiro

Benfica XI: Odisseas Vlachodimos - Alex Grimaldo, Ferro, Rúben Dias, Tomás Tavares - Rafa Silva, Adel Taarabt, Julian Weigl, Pizzi (Jota, 79’) - Chiquinho (Haris Seferovic, 67’), Dyego Sousa (Carlos Vinicius, 79’)

Shakhtar Donetsk XI: Andriy Pyatov - Ismaily, Mykola Matviyenko, Serhiy Kryvstov, Dodo - Taras Stepanenko, Alan Patrick (Davit Khocholava, 92’), Marcos Antônio - Taison (Yehven Konoplyanka, 84’), Junior Moraes, Marlos

 

Goals:

[1-0] - Pizzi (8’)

[1-1] - Rúben Dias O.G. (10’)

[2-1] - Rúben Dias (36’)

[3-1] - Rafa Silva (47’)

[3-2] - Taras Stepanenko (49’)

[3-3] - Alan Patrick (70’)

Comments (3)

  2. #7476
This comment was minimized by the moderator on the site

They all crapped out at the last minute, they just had to hang onto their lead but nope. There goes our co-efficient.

  1. Share
  2. 0
  2. #7477
This comment was minimized by the moderator on the site

Not much to say, all 4 teams crashing out is unacceptable. Porto a shadow of former glory, given the quality of the opponent no surprise. You would think the other 3 clubs would advantage. The Portuguese League is probably at its lowest...

Not much to say, all 4 teams crashing out is unacceptable. Porto a shadow of former glory, given the quality of the opponent no surprise. You would think the other 3 clubs would advantage. The Portuguese League is probably at its lowest history in terms of quality

Glad I don't watch Portuguese League games on weekends, nothing to celebrate or get excited about winning a weak league. I know the reasons will start coming out, but where are the young Portuguese players on these teams? Either they are not ready (no good) or not getting developed. Time to rethink and re-engineer the league.

Read More
  1. Share
  2. 0
  2. #7478
This comment was minimized by the moderator on the site

Our coefficient reflects our level. Let's not worry about coefficients at this point. Let's just worry about getting better. Sell, sell, sell just doesn't work.

  1. Share
  2. 0
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Background
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

      

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“All the team and staff at Everton were great and all the Evertonians. I need to thank everybody. Also, the general football supporters, other professional players and ex-professionals.”

André Gomes
(Everton midfielder expresses his gratitude to those who helped him make a quicker-than-expected return to football after serious injury) 
PortuGOAL pwa
At-a-glance
The Thirteenth Chapter

Partners

ZeroZero
maisfutebol.iol.pt