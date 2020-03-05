Sporting will have its fourth head coach of 2019/20 in the dugout at Alvalade on Sunday for the match against Aves after completing the appointment of Braga manager Rúben Amorim.

The Lisbon club paid the buyout clause of €10 million to hire Amorim, along with his assistants Adélio Cândido and Carlos Fernandes.

Braga have not wasted any time in naming his replacement, with Custódio Castro given the job for the northerners.

The massive sum Sporting paid to get Amorim - only once has the club paid a higher transfer fee for a player - has surprised many despite Amorim's brilliant start to his coaching career.

Fascinating chart in today's @abolapt showing world's biggest "transfers" (buyout clauses paid) for managers. 6/11 are Portuguese coaches, Mourinho & BrendenRodgers appear twice on list. Rúben Amorim has been a head coach for 10 weeks, played 13 matches, but jumps in at number 3! pic.twitter.com/xjvbq1UthF — Tom Kundert (@PortuGoal1) March 4, 2020

The former Benfica midfielder won 10 out of 13 games after replacing Sá Pinto at the Quarry at the turn of the year, including beating Porto twice, Sporting twice and Benfica once, and won the Taça da Liga (Portuguese League Cup). However, the 35-year-old has only coached in the top flight for 10 weeks. In Europe it was a different story, losing the home and away legs to Rangers.

The success or otherwise of Amorim's appointment will likely determine the continuation or not of Sporting president Frederico Varandas, who has come under increasing fire by fans during a turbulent and largely disastrous season.

As for Braga, Custódio, who played for both Sporting and Braga as a player, is promoted to the top job after a stint coaching the U17 team.

Sporting and Braga are involved in a tussle to finish 3rd in the Liga NOS, which gives a more favourable route to Europa League football next season.

by Tom Kundert