Despite the Coronavirus pandemic continuing to wreak havoc all around the world, the Portuguese League has drawn up provisional plans to complete the current season by the end of July.

Earlier this week, UEFA imposed a limit for registrations for the European competitions in 2020/21 of 3 August. On Thursday the Portuguese League presented its plan to resume the domestic competitions.

Portugal has not yet been hit as hard as many other European countries by the Covid-19 outbreak. As of Thursday 3 April, the official deathtoll to the virus stands at 209.

Nevertheless, with the horrific numbers continuing to come from Iberian neighbours Spain, and many fearing Portugal will not escape a similar fate, the Liga’s intention to have the clubs back in training by May appears somewhat over-ambitious.

While announcing a detailed programme to complete the season, the Liga were at pains to point out that the schedule is provisional. Discussions will continue to be held with the clubs and the authorities, and any implementation of the plan depends on the evolution of the health situation in the country.

The idea is to allow clubs to start training again and have a mini pre-season in May, with competitive football returning on the last weekend in May.

Liga NOS matches will then be played every weekend until 18/19 July, with two midweek programmes on 10 May and 1 July.

The Portuguese professional football season would end on the 25 or 26 July, with the Portuguese Cup final between Benfica and FC Porto.

by Tom Kundert