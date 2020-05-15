Benfica and Marítimo have become the first clubs to raise concerns over the relocation of fixtures upon the Primeira Liga's return to action, post-lockdown.

In a scheduled return for June 4th, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) have been advised to limit the use of stadiums across the division to a select few, prompting the Eagles and the Madeira outfit to issue a response on rumoured plans.

Benfica, according to sources at A Bola, are unhappy at the prospect of having to face Rio Ave on Matchday 27 away at the Estádio do Dragão, home of bitter rivals FC Porto, with the Vilacondenses' Estádio dos Arcos to be crossed off in the FPF's new health measures.

The Primeira Liga title holders have also reversed the scenario and stated their disapproval at the same being done at the Estádio da Luz for other clubs, particularly should the Dragons have to come to the Portuguese capital to play at their ground.

Marítimo, on the other hand, are hoping that they can still utilise the Estádio dos Barreiros and avoid relocating, despite requiring away sides to fly out to the island for future match-ups.

The top-flight mainstays have threatened to challenge the division's comeback if they are forced to relocate from their home ground, citing the stadium's exemplary facilities and Madeira's comparatively low infection-rate, via their Director of Football Briguel, as a means to stay in the island for home games.

"Our stadium fulfills all of the requirements, it is one of the more modern stadiums in the entire division and Madeira has the COVID-19 situation under control," the ex-Marítimo player reiterated after club president Carlos Pereira had already revealed the club's wishes to play their home games as usual.

"If we're forced to stay in mainland Portugal, with players confined to hotel rooms, we're running a greater risk. Furthermore, we'd be at a bigger disadvantage in comparison to our opponents," Briguel concluded.

Despite concerns, it'll be Portugal's Directorate-General of Health, already reviewing the nation's football grounds, who'll have the final say on which stadiums the Primeira Liga will be limited to.

By Patrick Ribeiro