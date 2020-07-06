Sporting de Braga’s hopes of a top three finish have been kept alive after Sporting’s six-point advantage was cut to four, following tonight's goalless draw away to ten-man Moreirense.

The Arsenalistas, in action first on Saturday night, were able to apply pressure on the on-song Lions with a 4-0 victory at home to Desportivo das Aves on Artur Jorge’s debut. Sporting would fail to follow up on Braga’s antics in their uninspiring performance against Moreirense, dropping points for the first time since their comeback fixture.

Already a relegated outfit, Aves were out playing for pride against a Braga side hoping for a much-needed boost in form, inspired by Artur Jorge’s promotion to head coach after managing the B Team for a handful of months.

The visitors claimed the first big chance with an early header against the post before Braga, throughout a goalless first half, gradually began to turn the screw.

Just two minutes into the second period, Rui Fonte had Braga a goal up, paving way for a quick-fire second from Ricardo Horta, finding the bottom corner with a measured strike from outside the box.

Abel Ruiz placed the game beyond Aves’ reach in the 82nd minute, finding the very same corner of the goal before assisting the fourth of the night with a cute back-heel across the area, eventually finished off by Paulinho for 4-0.

A couple of surprise omissions for Wendel and Eduardo Quaresma led Sporting out at Moreira de Conegos, facing no light task in their away game against 8th-placed Moreirense in the renewed race for a top three finish.

The absences may well have been felt through a difficult half for Sporting, locked at 0-0 going into half-time, but an early red card for Moreirense’s Rafik Halliche promised to open things up a little more coming into the second period.

Sporting were limited to just a handful of half-chances, however, causing most of the danger through Andraž Sporar and Wendel with shots straight at Pasinato, as a scraped penalty claim from the Lions drew the curtains on a 0-0 draw.

By Patrick Ribeiro

Matchday 30

Santa Clara 0-1 Marítimo

Vit. Setúbal 2-3 P. Ferreira

Portimonense 0-1 Vit. Guimarães

Benfica 3-1 Boavista

Gil Vicente 1-0 Rio Ave

Tondela 0-1 FC Famalicão

FC Porto 5-0 Belenenses

