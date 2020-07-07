The soccer world doesn’t know for certain when the summer transfer window will open. FIFA is still ironing out details to determine an exact date.

A range of Portuguese stars, such as Danilo, Joelson Fernandes, João Palhinha and Florentino Luís will be watching carefully, with Arsenal, Barcelona, Wolves and AC Milan respectively reported as interested in buying them.

Normally, the summer transfer window opens July 1st and closes Aug. 31st. However, with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic delaying the conclusion of most 2019-20 soccer leagues, the window will change this season.

With some leagues extending their seasons into late July, the normal numbers were never going to crunch.

FIFA is considering the notion of opening a four-week transfer window while seasons are still continuing. The caveat will be that no player who is signed during this time frame would be eligible to play for their new club until the 2020-21 season.

UEFA is calling for the summer transfer window to close no later than Monday, Oct. 5th, with the date to register squads for the Champions League and Europa League set for Oct. 6th.

While there are still many balls still being kept up in the air where the transfer window is concerned, there’s one aspect of summer moves that is a sure soccer bet - several top Portuguese stars figure to be on the move.

Already, it’s known that Portugal U21 international forward Francisco Trincão is going from SC Braga to Barcelona. That deal was consummated in January and is to take effect on July 1st.

The Spanish giants paid approximately €31 million for the 20-year-old winger. The package included a €500m release clause.

Let’s look at some of the other names that are being connected with potential new clubs for next season.

Danilo headed to Arsenal?

English Premier League club Arsenal, four years removed from their most recent title, are keen on adding Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira. The English club believes that Danilo could beef up their midfield and make the side more physically imposing to opponents.

However, Arsenal’s budget is somewhat constrained by the impact of COVID-19 on the club’s finances.

Danilo’s contract with Porto has two years remaining on it and includes a release clause of €54 million. It’s expected that Porto would be willing to sell for about one-third of that amount. The club is facing its own financial crunch due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. They’re also in a struggle to meet UEFA's financial fair play requirements.

Arsenal see the 28-year-old Porto skipper and Portuguese international as a more cost-effective option than Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey. Even though Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta covets the acquisition of Partey, the Ghanaian international’s €50m buy-out clause might prove too rich for the Gunners, who don’t currently figure to be playing in Europe next season.

Danilo helped Portugal win the European Championships in 2016 and the Nations League last year. He also was a key performer when Porto won the Primeira Liga in 2018.

The Gunners also have Sporting Lisbon’s Joelson Fernandes in their sights. The teen sensation, just 17, is also being eyed by Barcelona and RB Leipzig. Fernandes currently has a £40 million release clause in his contract at Sporting.

Arsenal is also keen to extend Portuguese international defender Cedric Soares on his current loan from Southampton. The 28-year-old defender brings experience to the Gunners. He was also part of Portugal’s Euro 2016 triumph, as well as playing in the 2018 World Cup.

Valencia eye Porto Duo

Porto is apparently prepared to part with a couple of the side’s young defenders in order to lessen the club’s cash crunch, and Spanish side Valencia appears ready to accommodate both moves.

Central defender Diogo Leite and 18-year-old right-back Tomas Esteves are the players in question. The combined fee for the pair would be a reported €40 million.

Leite, 21, has only made 18 first-team appearances this season. He’s started just two league games in 2019-20, stuck behind the more experienced duo of Pepe and Ivan Marcano in the heart of the Porto defence.

Sevilla and Borussia Monchengladbach have also shown interest in Leite.

Esteves recently signed a new contract with Porto that runs through the 2024 season. He was capped at Under-21 level at the age of 17.

Valencia is in the process of revamping its back four, so there should be opportunity for both players to move right into the first team starting 11.

Palhinha To Wolves?

English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sporting acknowledge that they’ve entered discussions which could see defensive midfielder João Palhinha on the move to the English side.

Palhinha is currently playing on loan at Braga. The 24-year-old would not be afraid of the physicality of the Premier League, the combative midfielder averaging 3.3 tackles per game this season.

AC Milan pursuing Florentino Luis

Big changes are afoot at AC Milan. Ralf Rangnick is set to move in next season as the club’s new manager and sporting director. Milan is monitoring several young stars that they may seek to land during the summer transfer window.

Among the young talent on AC Milan’s list is Benfica’s Florentino Luís. The Portuguese U21 international already has Premeira Liga, Europa League and Champions League experience under his belt.

However, the talks appear to have hit a snag over Benfica’s asking price for the young defensive midfielder. The Portuguese club is seeking around €30m for Luís. AC Milan officials balked at that price. They’ve since held discussions about acquiring the midfielder on a loan deal.

English giants Manchester United are another club that’s expressed interest in Luis. Watch this space