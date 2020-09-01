FC Porto have completed the long-awaited signing of Rio Ave striker Mehdi Taremi in a deal that sees André Pereira go the other way.

The Iran international lands a four-year-deal with the Dragons after enjoying a breakthrough campaign with the Vilacondenses, scoring 21 goals and grabbing five assists in his freshman season in Portugal.

According to reports, Porto had to shake off late interest from rivals Sporting to confirm Taremi, 28, as their fourth signing of the season, having added Santa Clara defender Zaidu to the captures of Cláudio Ramos and Carraça just last week.

Taremi bolsters the Primeira Liga champions’ attack at a time where Moussa Marega’s future at the club, who’s current deal expires at the end of the upcoming season, appears to be up in the air, while Fábio Silva, Vincent Aboubakar, Tiquinho Soares and Zé Luís also attract interest from elsewhere.

One confirmed exit is that of André Pereira, who joins Rio Ave as part of the deal to bring Taremi to the Estádio do Dragão, signing a four-year-contract with the northern outfit.

Pereira spent last season on loan to Vitória de Guimarães and Real Zaragoza, having also enjoyed spells in the second tier of Portuguese football in the past. The young striker leaves his first professional club after scoring a total of three goals in 24 appearances for the Blue and Whites.

By Patrick Ribeiro