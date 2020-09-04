 

Details
Hits: 139

Darwin Nuñez has become the most expensive signing in Primeira Liga history after completing his highly-anticipated €24 million switch to Benfica from La Liga promotion hopefuls Almeria, this Friday.

The Uruguay international agrees to sign a five-year-deal with the Eagles after bursting onto the scene with a 16-goal season in the second tier of Spanish football - his first on European soil.

After failed attempts to land Edinson Cavani and wantaway Real Madrid striker Mariano Diáz, Benfica turned their attentions to Nuñez, despite heavy interest in the 21-year-old striker coming from the Premier League.

The Red and Whites were forced to part ways with €24 million to get their man, towering over the €22 million paid for Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raúl Jimenez in 2015, as well as the recent €20 million raids on Julian Weigl, Raúl de Tomas and Everton Cebolinha over the last year.

Nuñez commenced his professional career with Peñarol in 2017, making a total of 24 appearances, scoring four goals and seeing his club claim two Uruguayan First Division titles in his time at the Campeon del Siglo.

The striker’s early promise earned him a €7.5 million move to Almeria at the beginning of last season, catching the eye with a one-goal-in-two record and a 15-minute cameo for the Uruguay national team, scoring versus Peru in a 1-1 draw.

Nuñez takes Benfica’s spending to €80 million for the upcoming season, following the sizeable captures of Everton, Pedrinho and Gian-Luca Waldschmidt.

By Patrick Ribeiro

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Background
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

      

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The key was the togetherness of the squad. The way we believed in ourselves at a difficult time – after the game against Braga we were a considerable distance behind – but it was essential we kept the belief in what we were doing.”

Sérgio Conceição
(FC Porto coach on why the Dragons won the 2019/20 Portuguese title) 
PortuGOAL pwa
At-a-glance
The Thirteenth Chapter

Partners

ZeroZero
maisfutebol.iol.pt