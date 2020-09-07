Vitória de Guimarães have tonight announced the signing of Ricardo Quaresma on a free transfer, landing the veteran winger on a two-year-deal.

Quaresma called time on his most recent stint in Turkey, trading Kasimpasa for a return back to Portugal, where Vitória will hold the chance to extend the 36-year-old’s contract by a further season, beyond 2022.

The ex-Beşiktaş man, capped 80 times by Portugal, had been linked with a move back to the motherland, on top of offers coming from Turkey and Brazil, as clubs queued up for the services of the recently-released winger.

Instead, Quaresma teams up with his former international teammate and ex-Atlético Madrid star Tiago Mendes, now managing Vitória in his first managerial adventure.

The move sees the 2016 European champion ready a fourth spell in Portugal, starting off at Sporting before representing FC Porto on two separate occasions. His time at the Estádio do Dragão intersected less memorable episodes at the likes of Barcelona, FC Internazionale and Chelsea, before rekindling his career in Turkey with Beşiktaş.

With four Primeira Liga titles, three Taça de Portugal trophies and a further two Turkish championship wins, in addition to the coveted Euro 2016 winner’s medal to his name, Quaresma, with the number 10 on his back, lends his wealth of experience to Vitória, hopeful of qualifying for the Europa League in the upcoming 2020/21 season.

By Patrick Ribeiro