 

Details
Hits: 85

André Villas-Boas has repeated his desire to become president of FC Porto, but this time the Marseille coach has identified the next elections as a possible chance for his candidacy.

A native of Porto and a lifelong fan of the club, Villas-Boas began working for the Dragons as a teenager before later coaching the first team to a trophy-laden season in 2010-11. Since leaving for Chelsea following the campaign, Villas-Boas has worked in several countries but has never hidden his desire to return home.

“The next elections at FC Porto are in 2024 and I think I'll stand,” he told Telefoot. “I want to try it, I always had that plan.

“For now, I feel good in France. It’s a fantastic country and it allows me to have contact with nature. I love having the mountains nearby so I can get on the motorbike or bike and get off to go for a walk. I’m a peculiar type.”

Villas-Boas enjoyed a highly successful season in charge of Marseille last term, leading the club to a second-place finish in Ligue 1 and qualification for the Champions League. Appropriately, Marseille were drawn against FC Porto in Group C of the competition and Villas-Boas will return to the Dragão on 3rd November.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Background
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

      

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Today he had 60 or 70 minutes to watch how Sadio is doing and then he came on the pitch and did incredibly well. He scored a super goal, a nice first game at Anfield. He will never forget it, I will never forget it. A cool start.”

Jürgen Klopp
(Liverpool manager happy with Diogo Jota's debut) 
PortuGOAL pwa
At-a-glance
The Thirteenth Chapter

Partners

ZeroZero
maisfutebol.iol.pt