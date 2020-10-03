André Villas-Boas has repeated his desire to become president of FC Porto, but this time the Marseille coach has identified the next elections as a possible chance for his candidacy.

A native of Porto and a lifelong fan of the club, Villas-Boas began working for the Dragons as a teenager before later coaching the first team to a trophy-laden season in 2010-11. Since leaving for Chelsea following the campaign, Villas-Boas has worked in several countries but has never hidden his desire to return home.

“The next elections at FC Porto are in 2024 and I think I'll stand,” he told Telefoot. “I want to try it, I always had that plan.

“For now, I feel good in France. It’s a fantastic country and it allows me to have contact with nature. I love having the mountains nearby so I can get on the motorbike or bike and get off to go for a walk. I’m a peculiar type.”

Villas-Boas enjoyed a highly successful season in charge of Marseille last term, leading the club to a second-place finish in Ligue 1 and qualification for the Champions League. Appropriately, Marseille were drawn against FC Porto in Group C of the competition and Villas-Boas will return to the Dragão on 3rd November.

By Sean Gillen

