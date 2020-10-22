Porto’s awful record in England continued last night as a 3-1 loss against Manchester City made it 18 defeats and 3 draws in 21 games in UEFA competitions in her majesty’s country.

The Dragons matched their opponents for over an hour of the match and even took the lead through a stunning individual goal by Luis Díaz, only to be undone by controversial penalty and free-kick awards, converted by Sergio Agüero and Ilkay Gündogan respectively. A fine strike by City substitute Ferran Torres saw the hosts run out 3-1 winners.

Conceição vented his anger at the officials after the match and also at counterpart Pep Guardiola, the two coaches having exchanged angry words during the encounter.

“The refereeing had a big bearing on the outcome of this match. Marchesín (Porto’s goalkeeper) has his leg in a bad state right now because he was fouled before the penalty award,” said Conceição in the post-match press conference.”

“City drew level and it boosted their morale, because until then they hadn’t been able to penetrate into our defensive third, and when they did it was without danger. Then at the end of the first half Pepe is pushed in the back in City’s box, which should have been a penalty and the chance for us to go into the break leading. Finally, the foul that led to the 2-1 goal is no foul at all in my opinion.

“I have to apologise to the referees in Portugal, because I complain when I think we are wronged, but comparing the officials of this game and those upstairs in the VAR, international referees have a lot to learn from ours.”

Conceição and Pep were involved in a spat towards the end of the game, and the outspoken Portuguese coach, as is his wont, did not hold back when asked about the fiery exchange of views.

“I’ve got a lot to learn from Pep Guardiola, in the way he pressures referees, the way he talks to opposition players, as well as the opposition dugout. He’s a fantastic example to follow. I have to learn this. Today we were authentic angels compared to the other dugout.

“As well as the match, he spoke about our country using ugly words. I had to respond. Guardiola’s attitude was extremely unpleasant. Indeed, the whole of the opponent’s dugout was, because if anybody should have been complaining it was the FC Porto bench, because we were extremely hard done by.”

In the other game in Group C, two Portuguese coaches went up against each other and a late goal by former Braga striker Hassan Koka gave Pedro Martins’ Olympiacos a 1-0 victory over André Villas-Boas’ Marseille in Athens. Porto host the Greek champions at the Estádio do Dragão next Tuesday.

By Tom Kundert