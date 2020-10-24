On Sunday 18 October Rio Ave played against Benfica in their 4th game of the season. We are excited to announce that the shirts worn by the Rio Ave players are now available for fans to bid on.

This unique piece of memorabilia is the ultimate way of bringing a piece of the match to your home whilst you are unable to visit the stadium.

This is not an opportunity you want to miss. Many fans will dream of having this green and white Nike shirt on their wall and now we are giving you the chance to make this dream a reality.

With the addition of a hand-made personalised framing service, fans can now display their shirt in a way that the shirt truly deserves.

So, how does it work?

The process is simple. The shirts that were worn by the players against Benfica have been personally signed on the back by the player. To ensure the safety of the winners, MatchWornShirt has professionally disinfected each of the shirts using UV-C treatment. This eliminates any virus, bacteria and DNA traces within the shirt. Crucially though, the treatment does not affect any of the elements that make the shirts so special such as mud stains, grass stains and most importantly, the players signature.

After the auction, the shirts will then be delivered to the lucky winners. Could this be you?

If you would like to claim one of these shirts for yourself then visit www.matchwornshirt.com/club/rio-ave to register and place your bids.