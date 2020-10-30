Both Benfica and Braga clocked up second successive victories in the Europa League to complete a highly satisfactory week for Portuguese clubs in European competition.

Braga travelled to Ukraine and two early goals, including a stunning strike from debutant Nico Gaitán, paved the way for a 2-1 victory.

Benfica were far too strong for Standard Liege, overcoming the Belgians 3-0. Several new recruits have stolen the show for the Eagles so far this season, but it was veteran Pizzi who starred by hitting a brace at an Estádio da Luz with fans in the stand for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Zorya 1-2 Braga

Much was expected from Braga this season, especially after recruiting manager Carlos Carvalhal on the back of the superb coaching job he did at Rio Ave last year, and holding onto star striker Paulinho despite Sporting’s attempts to lure the Number 9 to Lisbon.

The Arsenalisas got off to a false start in 2020/21, losing their first two games of the season to FC Porto and Santa Clara, but the northerners have quickly got back on track and have now reeled off five victories in a row.

“After the draw was made, I said that Zorya may not be a big name, but we would be facing a highly competent team,” Carvalhal had warned prior to the match. “We have studied them well and we will have to be extremely focused to beat them.”

The preparations paid off, with Braga largely putting the game to bed after just 11 minutes thanks to two superb goals. First Paulinho produced an unerring first-time finish into the top corner from a sumptuous Ricardo Esgaio cross.

The next goal was even better, with former Benfica star Nico Gaitán rolling back the years on his Braga debut. Centre-back Raul Silva won the ball high up the pitch, drove into the Zorya half and laid the ball to Gaitán, who produced a stupendous 20-yard piledriver with his left foot that arrowed into the top corner of the net.

Não fazia um jogo oficial desde que o #COVID19 nos caiu em cima



Hoje foi titular e 11 minutos bastaram para fazer isto @nicogaitan, ladies and gentlemen 🔥#UEL #SCBragapic.twitter.com/tfvIdhnNYw — GoalPoint.pt (@_Goalpoint) October 29, 2020

The three points were never in doubt, with the Ukrainians managing a consolation goal only, in the final minute of stoppage time.

“It was a hard-earned victory, they made it difficult for us, the win today was different to the win against AEK,” said Carvalho post-match. “Today we showed a lot of character. We haven’t qualified for the knockouts yet, we need more points. We’re in a good position but we’re going to need 9/10 points to move onto the next stage.”

Next up for Braga is the double header against English side Leicester City, the away game coming first, next Thursday.

Benfica 3-0 Standard Liege

Benfica’s winning run is even more impressive than Braga’s, the Eagles now clocking up seven consecutive victories, scoring 22 goals in the process, after thoroughly outplaying Standard Leige at the Estádio da Luz.

The match marked the return of fans to the stadium, with around 5,000 socially distanced supporters in the 60,000 capacity venue.

“There were 5,000, but it seemed like 55,000,” said coach Jorge Jesus. “It was really good to see, and it stimulated the players. I’m convinced they played better because of it. Football without fans lacks passion, feeling.”

Despite dominating from start to finish, Benfica had to wait until the second half for the goals to arrive. Pizzi put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot in the 49th minute, and the lead was doubled from another penalty, this time converted by Waldschmidt, before Pizzi rounded off the scoring with a wonderful curling effort over the Standard goalkeeper.

“It was important to win, obviously, but when you win with this quality it’s even better. It was Benfica’s best game since I’m here,” said Jesus. “Not only because of the three goals, but because we completely blocked the opposition’s offensive game – they had no chances to score. It was a high-quality game in attacking and defensive terms.”

Benfica’s next match in the competition is against Rangers in Lisbon next Thursday. The Glasgow team have enjoyed an excellent start to the season, leading the Scottish Premier League by six points and winning two out of two games in Europa League Group D.

by Tom Kundert