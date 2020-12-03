Portugal’s two representatives in the Europa League group phase booked their place in the next phase of the competition in convincing fashion tonight.

In Greece, a Galeno-inspired Braga beat AEK Athens 4-2, while in Lisbon Benfica thrashed Lech Poznan 4-0. Both Portuguese teams secure second place in their respective group with an outside chance of snatching top spot on the final matchday.

AEK Athens 2-4 Braga

After losing their opening two matches of the 2020/21 season Braga have had a near faultless campaign, winning 10 and losing just one of their next 12 games in all competitions. And Carlos Carvalhal’s team made sure of progress in the Europa League in emphatic fashion, running out easy winners in the Greek capital against AEK tonight.

As has so often been the case over recent months, Wenderson Galeno was in electric form, providing two assists and scoring a glorious 20-yard volley in the 4-2 victory. With every passing week the performances of the Brazilian winger lend more credence to the belief FC Porto missed a trick by letting a gem slip through their fingers who is set to make Braga a pot of money when he eventually moves on.

Vítor Tormena, Ricardo Esgaio and Ricardo Horta also hit the target for Braga, with Portuguese striker Nélson Oliveira scoring for AEK, along with Stavros Vasilantonopoulos.

“Well done to the players. They were brave, they have been champions,” said a delighted Carvalhal after the match. “It was a good game, we won, scored 4 goals, we’ve now scored 12 (in the Europa League). This is a UEFA competition, it’s not the Braga district league.”

Braga round off their Group G campaign with a home match against Ukrainian outfit Zorya, whose surprise victory this evening against Leicester City gives Braga a chance, albeit slim, of winning the section. To finish top, the Arsenalistas must gain more points versus Zorya at the Quarry than Leicester do at home to AEK Athens.

Benfica 4-0 Lech Poznan

Benfica put in a commanding display at the Estádio da Luz against Polish team Lech Poznan, dominating from start to finish and scoring four times without reply.

Jan Vertonghen opened the scoring with his first Benfica goal in the 36th minute and in the second half Darwin Núñez and Pizzi both scored to take their tally in this season’s Europa League to five goals, with Julian Weigl putting the icing on the victory with a fine strike from distance.

Like Braga, Benfica still have a chance of topping the group. To do so they have to get more points in their final game away at Standard Liege than Scottish table toppers Rangers do away at Lech Poznan.

“We started strongly and fully focused,” said captain Pizzi. “We played a great game, defensively and offensively. We’ve qualified for the next phase and we’re very happy.”

Ranking points pile up

The excellent results obtained by Porto, Braga and Benfica in 2020/21 have helped Portugal consolidate their 6th-place position in the UEFA club coefficient rankings table, especially as Russia’s teams have had a poor season.

Indeed, with a 6-point differential between Portugal and France wiped out next season as the 2016/17 points are dropped, it is not out of the question that Portugal can make a run at reclaiming 5th position next year.

(table courtesy of kassiesa.net)

by Tom Kundert