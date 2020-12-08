The Liga NOS title race took a slight deviation in Jornada 9 of 2020/21 as division leaders Sporting suffered a slight blip at Famalicão to allow city rivals Benfica to close the gap at the top to 2 points as Jorge Jesus’ team left it late to overcome in-form Paços Ferreira.

Braga’s terrific run of form came to a close with a shock loss to Belenenses SAD, while Farense bounced back from midweek Taça de Portugal disappointment to triumph against beleaguered Maritimo.

Another side profiting from Sporting’s draw was Porto as they nervously defeated Tondela at Estádio do Dragão. PortuGOAL Figure of the Week Moussa Marega returned to form to boost his team’s title defence hopes.

Now 29 years old, Marega has been a figure who has divided opinion in Portugal for many years now. At his best he is an impossible to live with all-round forward who can also score, conversely he is prone to periods of below par form in which he can appear directionless and blunt in front of goal.

This season has been reflective of this tendency in many ways, and arguably more of the latter has been on show more frequently with Marega registering just 3 goals in his 14 matches prior to Saturday night’s contest with Tondela.

This could be in part down to manager Sérgio Conceição tending far more regularly this season to use Marega as lone striker, leaving more goalscoring burden on the Malian’s shoulders. For this match however the coach deviated from the trend to partner Marega alongside new signing Mehdi Taremi, the Iranian forward who was superb with Rio Ave last season yet has found opportunities at his new club much more limited thus far.

The partnership showed real potential from the off and the writing appeared to be on the wall for Tondela as Porto raced out of the blocks to take an early lead through Zaidu Sanusi. Marega should have doubled the advantage very shortly but appeared perhaps caught in two minds whether to shoot or cross after receiving an inviting pass from strike partner Taremi.

Tondela punished the miss and hit back to take a shock lead through goals from Mário González and Rafael Barbosa. It was Marega though who would restore parity for Porto in the 36th minute, reacting very smartly to a loose ball to quickly control and poke a delicate finish over the onrushing Babacar Niasse.

Shortly after half time Porto were back in front once more with Marega doubling his tally. Excellent buildup work from Sérgio Oliveira and Otávio saw the latter pick out Marega with a low cross that the Malian again expertly brought under his spell, before calmly side-footing past Niasse for 3-2.

Taremi joined his fellow striker in getting onto the scoresheet before Porto survived some late Tondela pressure to cling onto a vital 3 points.

Marega remains a conundrum in many respects but one that still manages to produce the goods for Porto and Conceição. After a slow start the Malian striker may just be hitting his stride as his club enters a crucial period of this campaign.







By Jamie Farr

@FRfutebolJamie