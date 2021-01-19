Round 14 of the Liga NOS season was notable for it featuring the campaign’s first domestic “Clássico” between Porto and Benfica, the pair unable to be separated in a 1-1 draw at Estádio do Dragão, in doing so failing to capitalise on league leaders Sporting dropping points against Rio Ave.

Paços Ferreira continued their superb season with an impressive triumph over Braga, whilst there were vital victories for struggling sides Portimonense and Famalicão, overcoming Belenenses SAD and Santa Clara respectively.

Another team at the wrong end of the table to gain a significant boost was Tondela as they faced another struggler in Boavista. The star of the show was PortuGOAL Figure of the Week Salvador Agra, who was in top form to score twice in an impressive display.

29 year old Salvador Agra is a highly experienced figure in Portuguese football and returned to these shores in August 2020 to sign up with Tondela after a spell with Legia Warsaw. The winger had signed for the Polish side largely off the back of some positive spells with Nacional and Aves in particular after Benfica had officially secured his services back in 2017, albeit he never represented the Eagles and instead was perennially loaned out.

Standing at only 5ft 4ins Agra is certainly a diminutive presence but he more than makes up for this with a strong footballing personality and also versatility in attacking areas. Manager Pako Ayestarán has used him on either flank as an attacking winger, which traditionally are his best roles, but has also on occasion used him a little more centrally, albeit to arguably less effect.

Another of his key attributes is his hunger and desire to win and these were the kind of traits perhaps missing from a Tondela side following the big upheaval in playing staff at the beginning of the current campaign. After an admittedly slower start individually the Portuguese has really begun to find his rhythm in this team and he led by example in what was a vital victory over fellow strugglers Boavista on Saturday evening.

Both sides were sat in the lower reaches of the league table prior to the game with only a point separating the pair. Tondela were handed an early boost to their hopes of victory when Boavista were reduced to ten men after just 11 minutes and the home team looked to press home their advantage. Agra got increased space in attacking areas after the dismissal and became progressively more influential as he was enabled to drift to more central areas. It was from here that he received a Bebeto pass in the 23rd minute before he himself found João Pedro, who saw a terrific strike cannon off the post.

The game opened up even more thanks to a second Boavista red card later in the first half although Tondela failed to take advantage from the resulting spot kick. They did however manage to lead into the break through top scorer Mario González adding to his ever-growing tally.

In the second half Agra became more decisive on his contributions to the match and doubled his team’s lead in the 56th minute. The Portuguese found himself in the right place at the right time to tuck in from close range after a loose ball came his way following some sustained Tondela pressure.

A goal back from Boavista through Ricardo Mangas threatened to create a nervy finale for Tondela but Agra struck again five minutes from time to seal the three points, losing his man to meet Bebeto’s cut-back confidently to fire into the roof of the net, leaving goalkeeper Léo Jardim no chance.

Having struggled in front of goal this season Agra has now trebled his season tally and more importantly saw his side move away from the relegation zone and into 11th place.

Tondela may appear to have bulletproof status in Liga NOS these days but they can’t afford to take their foot off the gas in what is shaping up to be a very tight and tense relegation battle. Experienced heads like Agra will need to remain at a high level and having taken some time to get there the pint-sized playmaker looks to be approaching his best form, and should be integral in the Auriverdes hopes of beating the drop once again.

By Jamie Farr

@FRfutebolJamie