The historical statistics make for stark reading from a Sporting point of view. Over the last eight seasons the Lions have only beaten city rivals Benfica once in 16 attempts, losing eight times and drawing the other seven. This part explains why it has been Benfica competing with Porto to conquer the Primeira Liga for what seems like forever, while Sporting look on from the outside.

But this season is shaping up to be different. A new-look Sporting has started the 2020/21 campaign brilliantly, winning 12 and drawing three of their 15 Liga matches to date to sit atop the table. Victory at Alvalade this evening will potentially be a knockout blow to Benfica’s chances of catching Rúben Amorim’s team, as it would open up a 9-point gap between the two clubs. PortuGOAL previews Monday night’s Lisbon derby.

Sporting’s surprising ascension

At the start of the season Sporting’s prospects did not look great as rookie coach Rúben Amorim began his first full season in charge of a top-flight club. However, a renovated Sporting team comprising largely of cut-price signings, loanees and academy products promptly reeled off a run of results that saw the Green and Whites clear at the top of the standings at Christmas for the first time since 2001/02. Sporting have a reputation for faltering after the festive period, but this time round the traditional dip in results has not happened. Amorim’s men have collected 13 points from a possible 15 since Christmas, and also won the Taça da Liga, clocking up victories over Braga (twice) and FC Porto along the way.

How has Amorim done it? The coach deserves credit for implementing a solid game plan where every player knows their job in a watertight 3-4-3, and above all instilling a mental toughness and spirit of togetherness. Sporting have won plenty of games through good football, but at least as many through determination, resilience and hard graft.

Two decades later, can Sporting win the Portuguese title?

This is all the more commendable given the fact it is a completely rebuilt team, with seven of Sporting’s typical starting XI not at the club last season. Almost all the summer additions to the squad have proved astute signings. Right-back Pedro Porro, on loan from Manchester City, free-scoring attacking midfielder Pedro Gonçalves, holding midfielder João Palhinha, returning from a loan period at Braga, and winger Nuno Santos have been especially important in firing the Lisbon club to the top, as has left-back Nuno Mendes, an authentic diamond unearthed by the academy.

Benfica yet to fire

Big-spending Benfica were installed as strong favourites to win the championship under returning coach Jorge Jesus, but in stark contrast to their cross-town rivals they have underperformed thus far. The expensive summer signings have been hit-and-miss. Young striker Darwin Núñez looks an excellent purchase, but Brazilian international Everton Cebolinha has not lived up to the hype, while Luca Waldschmidt has blown hot and cold. It has often been trusted performers from last season, such as Álex Grimaldo, Pizzi and Rafa Silva who have shone brightest, along with the rejuvenated Julian Weigl, who is now showing the form Benfica fans were excitedly anticipating when he was signed a year ago.

Despite Benfica’s patchy form (just 4 victories in their last 9 matches in all competitions), there have been flickers of hope for Benfica fans that Jorge Jesus’ team are starting to come together. The 1-1 draw at the Estádio do Dragão a fortnight ago, which Benfica had the better of, was a tangible demonstration that this undoubtedly talented squad can yet be moulded into a formidable team.

A Benfica win at Alvalade will leave the Eagles just three points behind their great rivals, and with Sporting set to visit Porto, Braga and Benfica in the second half of the campaign, the Eagles will view this match as an opportunity to render premature much of this season’s narrative about Sporting overtaking Benfica as regards title aspirations.

Team news: Palhinha absent for Sporting, Covid disrupts Benfica

Sporting have had a settled team this season, and only one enforced change is likely, with holding midfielder João Palhinha ruled out through suspension. Matheus Nunes should deputise. The only other doubt is at centre-forward, where Amorim has alternated between youngster Tiago Tomás and Slovenian striker Andraz Sporar.

Benfica’s line-up is far more difficult to predict for three reasons. Firstly, the starting eleven has been extremely fluid this season with players coming in and out of the team on a regular basis, and coach Jorge Jesus appears especially undecided as to who are his go-to central midfielders. Secondly Benfica have been badly hit by Covid-19, with ten players testing positive for the virus at one point last week. Thirdly, coach Jorge Jesus, who traditionally likes to pull a surprise or two in big matches, is himself reportedly bedridden with coronavirus. JJ is not expected to be in the dugout at Alvalade and his input as regards the preparation for the match must have been affected. Assistant coach João de Deus will remain in charge for the time being.

Despite the disruption caused by the pandemic, Benfica’s line-up should be back up to full strength bar the goalkeeper spot, with Mile Svilar continuing to deputise for Odysseas Vlachodimos.

Predicted Sporting XI (3-4-3):

Adan, Neto, Coates, Feddal, Pedro Porro, Nuno Mendes, Matheus Nunes, João Mário, Pedro Gonçalves, Tiago Tomás, Nuno Santos

Predicted Benfica XI (4-4-2):

Svilar, Gilberto, Vertonghen, Otamendi, Grimaldo, Weigl, Gabriel, Everton, Rafa, Seferovic, Darwin Núñez

Quote/unquote

Rúben Amorim, Sporting coach:

“Nothing will be decided in this match. We haven’t even reached the halfway stage of the season. If Sporting win it won’t take Benfica out of the title race and it won’t give Sporting the title, but it will give us more confidence, and it will be another game without losing.”

by Tom Kundert