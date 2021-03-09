Juventus 3-2 FC Porto (aggretate: 4-4, Porto win on away goals)

Porto produced a memorable performance in Italy tonight to knock out Juventus and make progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Leading 2-1 from the first leg, Sérgio Oliveira's penalty in the first half seemed to have set Porto on their way to victory in the tie, as Juve now required two goals just to draw level on aggregate. But a nightmare start to the second half saw Chiesa score twice and Mehdi Taremi sent off.

Porto's 10 men held on until extra time, and when Oliveira scored direct from a free kick in the 115th minute Porto were in dreamland. Juventus hit straight back through Rabiot to make it an incredibly nervy final few minutes, but with the commanding Pepe continuing a magnificent display at the heart of the defence, the Dragons held on for a historic night. More to follow.