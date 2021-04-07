Porto suffered a 2-0 defeat against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg. Mason Mount opened the scoring before Ben Chilwell capitalised on an individual error to score in the 85th minute.

Sérgio Conceição’s side created chances at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium and will be disappointed to give away a cheap goal in the closing stages. The Dragons have a mountain to climb in order to overturn the deficit in Sevilla next week.

Chelsea 2-0 Porto

Chelsea monopolised possession and made Porto chase the ball in the opening ten minutes. The Portuguese club found their feet however, Luis Díaz seeing his shot blocked and Mateus Uribe firing over the bar.

Porto sustained the pressure with a succession of corners, Zaidu Sanusi blasting over from close range.

The Blues reasserted their authority and took the lead in the 32nd minute. Jorginho’s pass found Mason Mount who produced a moment of class, turning and beating Sanusi before firing past Agustín Marchesín.

Porto fought back once again with César Azpilicueta blocking a shot from Jesús Corona. From the resulting corner Pepe’s header was saved by Édouard Mendy.

The second half started with Timo Werner heading Mount’s cross over the bar. Moussa Marega got past Antonio Rüdiger at the other end with his shot from a tight angle saved by Mendy.

Díaz shot narrowly wide but it was Chelsea who went close to extending their lead.

Rüdiger’s shot was saved but only as far as Timo Werner, he squared to Kai Havertz who fired wide under pressure from Pepe.

Thomas Tuchel made his first changes in the 65th minute as Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud came on for Werner and Havertz.

Porto had two half hearted penalty claims denied as the match began to get heated. Marko Grujic was booked before Tuchel made two more changes in the 80th minute, Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kanté replacing Reece James and Mason Mount.

It was Sérgio Conceição’s time to make changes in the 83rd minute with Wilson Manafá, Otávio and Moussa Marega making way for Fábio Vieira, Francisco Conceição and Toni Martínez.

In the 85th minute they were 2-0 down. Pulisic rattled the crossbar but less than 60 seconds later Ben Chilwell capitalised on an error from Corona, racing clear and rounding Marchesín before finishing into an empty net.

Late goal a brutal blow

Porto showed that they are not far behind Chelsea who have been thriving under Thomas Tuchel. The Dragons would have fancied their chances overturning a 1-0 deficit but conceding a late goal was a brutal blow.

Conceição’s decision to move Corona to right-back back fired as his error allowed Chilwell to race clear and score.

The Dragons will be stronger with Sérgio Oliveira and Mehdi Taremi available in the second leg, but it’s a big ask to turn the tie around against a defensively solid Chelsea side.

The Blues have conceded more than one goal only once in Tuchel’s 16 matches in charge. That came against West Brom on Saturday after they were reduced to 10 men in the 29th minute.

What's next?

Porto travel to Tondela as they try to overturn an eight point deficit behind Sporting CP in the Primeira Liga.

Chelsea take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park as they attempt to climb into the Premier League top four.

The return leg will take place in Sevilla next Tuesday at 8pm BST.

By Matthew Marshall