Sporting have edged themselves a little closer to the Primeira Liga title after defeating ten-man Nacional da Madeira with two late goals in Alvalade, this Saturday, securing a 2-0 victory.

The Lions were made to work hard for their three points in a return to winning ways on home soil as a Jovane Cabral goal and assist sunk Nacional in the final ten minutes of the game, reinstating a six-point advantage at the top of the table

Porto initially put the pressure on Sporting after defeating Famalicão 3-2 at the Estádio do Dragão, cutting the gap between themselves and the top to just three points before the table-toppers' win over Nacional.

Benfica also landed themselves a victory, defeating Tondela 2-0 away from home ahead of next week's derby at home to Porto, providing a potentially pivotal moment in the title race.

Elsewhere, Sporting de Braga succumbed to back-to-back defeats after last week’s disappointment at home to the league leaders Sporting, clocking up their eighth defeat of the season that threatens to kill their top three hopes.

Tondela 0-2 Benfica

Sitting somewhat pretty in mid-table, Tondela’s new-found comfort in the Primeira Liga was potentially good news for Benfica, looking to rake in points with as little desperation from the other end as possible.

Following a positive start from Jorge Jesus’ men, Everton provided a killer ball for Pizzi to latch onto at the far-post in the 12th minute, with the Portuguese midfielder completing the move with a cute finish back the other way.

Everton grabbed the limelight with Benfica’s second just seven minutes later, leaving Tondela semi-exposed on the break before cutting in on his favoured right foot and taking aim, with success, at the far corner.

Coming into the second period, the best moments belonged to the hosts, with Mário Gonzalez wasting a glorious opportunity to finish Salvador Agra’s goal-bound cross. The likes of Haris Seferovic and Pizzi threatened to add to Benfica’s two-goal lead later on, but a couple of first-half goals were enough to secure the Eagles all three points.

FC Porto 3-2 FC Famalicão

Following the disappointment in midweek against Moreirense that left Porto trailing Sporting by two further points, huge pressure was launched on the Dragons’ shoulders to bounce back against a re-emerging Famalicão side.

With the hosts’ forwards combining, Toni Martinez was quick to place Sérgio Conceição’s men a goal up against his former club, volleying hard and low from Mehdi Taremi’s headed assist.

Porto’s lead wouldn’t live to see the half-time interval, however, with ex-winger Ivo Rodrigues stunning Augustin Marchesín with a dipping free-kick in the 44th minute.

The ex-club narrative resumed in the second half with Diogo Queirós raising his leg high to strike Taremi inside the box and concede a penalty in his old home, enabling the latter to stick away a second from the spot and place Porto back in front.

Marko Grujic’s towering header in the 75th minute cemented the hosts’ victory before Anderson’s stoppage-time consolation goal, registering a 3-2 win for the title hopefuls.

Sporting 2-0 Nacional

With first and last place facing off at Alvalade, the stakes were sky-high between Sporting and Nacional, both desperate for points fit for alternative purposes.

A hard-fought half, involving plenty of fouls, was edged by Sporting, registering chances from the likes of Paulinho and Pedro Gonçalves, but neither of the Lions’ front men could tip the balance en route to a completely goalless first half.

Nacional continued to tot up the fouls, proving costly for Alhassan, sent off on the hour-mark to give Sporting, spurred on by more Paulinho-Pote combinations, a numerical advantage going into the final 23 minutes of the game.

With emotions once again running high for the league leaders, hunting down a winner, the hero’s cape was donned by Feddal in the 83rd minute, turning in Jovane’s cross with his head inside a packed Nacional box.

Jovane added the finishing touches to an otherwise stressful night and take much of the glow onto his own name, earning a penalty deep in stoppage that he'd later convert, bagging a man of the match performance and a precious 2-0 win for Rúben Amorim’s boys.

Marítimo 1-0 Sp. Braga

Having lost narrowly to Sporting in midweek, Braga risked drifting away indefinitely from their top three hopes with anything but a win away to Marítimo.

A tame first half ended with a scare for Carlos Carvalhal’s outfit, coming inches away from conceding on the brink of half time after Edgar Costa’s half-volley cannoned off the top of the crossbar.

As Braga struggled to really break down their opposition, the killer blow, claimed by Joel Tagueu the other end, finally came in the 76th minute after the ex-Cruzeiro man’s stroke into the bottom corner inside the box.

Again, Braga’s attack stood muted on the other side of the pitch, handing the Arsenalistas back-to-back 1-0 defeats.

By Patrick Ribeiro

Matchday 30

