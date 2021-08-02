A strange quirk of modern football is that major European teams often find themselves playing the most important match of the season in their very first competitive outing, with their squad yet to be fully defined.

Such is the case for Benfica, who take on Spartak Moscow in the first leg of the 3rd qualifying round for the Champions League in the Russian capital on Wednesday. Last season Benfica crashed out of the most prestigious and most lucrative club football competition in the world at this stage, losing to Greek outfit PAOK. The Lisbon side never truly recovered, experiencing a disastrous 2020/21.

One year on, with Benfica in a state of flux at boardroom level, a degree of stability is badly needed, and progress to the group stage of Champions League will make that more probable. PortuGOAL previews Spartak Moscow v Benfica.

Expected Benfica line-up

Benfica have made three major signings this close season: midfielders João Mário and Soualiho Meïte, and striker Roman Yaremchuck. The deal for the Ukrainian striker was only completed on the weekend and the paperwork could not be processed in time for the forward to join the squad in travelling to Moscow. The other two are available though, and preseason indications suggest Jorge Jesus will build the team around João Mário. The former Sporting midfielder produced his best football under JJ when both were at Sporting in 2016, and the 28-year-old is coming off a positive season at Alvalade. It would be no surprise to seen Mário and Meïte line up in the centre of the pitch, although there remain question marks over the French holding midfielder’s fitness given that he joined preseason late.

In defence the big question is whether or not Benfica will opt for a three-at-the-back system, which Jesus used on several occasions in the second half of last season following the signing of Brazilian centre-back Lucas Veríssimo. The good news is Diogo Gonçalves is included in the squad. The flying right-back – one of the few success stories from last season – has missed the preparation matches due to injury, and if he is not yet match ready Brazilian Gilberto will start.

Another unknown is who will get the nod up front. There is no lack of options, with Rodrigo Pinho, Vinícius, Seferovic, Waldschmidt and Gonçalo Ramos all available. Portugal U21 striker Ramos caught the eye in preseason, but it will be no surprise if Jesus opts for more experience in such a crunch game.

Predicted starting XI:

Helton Leite, Diogo Gonçalves, Vertonghen, Otamendi, Lucas Veríssimo, Grimaldo, Weigl, Meïte, João Mário, Everton, Pizzi, Seferovic

Opposition watch – Spartak Moscow

Russian football expert Toke Theilade gives us the lowdown on the team coached by former Benfica manager Rui Vitória.

Aleksandr Sobolev is Spartak's danger man

Rio Vitória hasn’t gotten the easy start at Spartak he had hoped for. Soon after he was hired, he was criticized by Zarema Salikhova, the wife of Spartak Moscow owner Leonid Fedun, for not having performed in the “Saudi Arabian retirement league”. She concluded he wasn’t strong enough for Spartak.

The Portuguese head coach is however off to a decent start in Russia. Spartak scored tons of goals in the friendlies, dismantling fellow Premier League teams Sochi, Rubin Kazan and Khimki with a total of 13-1 before the league start. In the league, things have been a little harder though, and Spartak are sitting with just one goal scored and three points after their two first games.

The Red-Whites, who haven’t done much in European football since their Europa League quarterfinal in 2011, are going into the match up as underdogs. Vitória’s project is still in the early stages, and against a strong opponent like Benfica, the expectations are kept at a realistic and modest level (after Spartak standards).

Vitória has favoured a 4-2-3-1 formation at Spartak. He’s playing with two offensive minded full backs who like to push forward to provide width for the team, and then five midfielders who are all confident when on the ball. Spartak are trying to keep control of the ball and dominate their games, and up front they have a lethal target man in the 195 cm tall Aleksandr Sobolev, who scored 14 goals last season.

Predicted starting XI:

Maksimenko – Lucas, Dzhikiya, Gigot, Rasskazov – Umyarov, Zobnin – Moses, Larsson, Promes - Sobolev

Star player

Quincy Promes remains the biggest name in the squad in terms of fame, but he is no longer the most important player. That title falls to Sobolev these days. Spartak have played decent football in the last two games, but their execution in front of goal has been awful. If they are to have a chance against Benfica, they need to convert their chances, and no player has a bigger responsibility in that area of the game than Sobolev.

Strengths and weaknesses

Spartak will be supported by a passionate home crowd at the stadium in Moscow, who will do what they can to push their team forward towards glory. For Spartak it is crucial to get a good result at home in the first fixture to keep the dream of advancing alive. Furthermore, it also speaks to Spartak’s advantage, that they have two competitive games in their legs at this stage unlike Benfica who are just starting the season now.

Unfortunately, Spartak haven’t been effective in front of goal this season. Just one goal from 31 finishes in their first two games is the result. This has to change if they want to be successful in European football and avoid previous seasons fiascos.

by Tom Kundert and Toke Theilade

Our thanks to Toke Theilade (Twitter @TokeTheilade) previous editor in chief at Russianfootballnews.com. Now founder of Brøndby website Vilfortpark.dk and fantasy football site Rotoreviewer.com