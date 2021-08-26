 

Portugal have three teams in the group stage of this season’s Champions League, but after today’s draw it will need some against-the-odds results for them to survive in the competition beyond Christmas, especially FC Porto and Benfica.

The Dragons have a particularly tough group, going head-to-head with three heavyweights in Atlético Madrid, Liverpool and AC Milan in Group B. Benfica do not have it much easier, with the Eagles drawn alongside Bayern Munich and Barcelona, as well as Dynamo Kiev.

Sporting were placed in Pot One as champions of Portugal and were rewarded for being top seeds with a less daunting task. The Lions will lock horns with Borussia Dortmund, Ajax and Besiktas in what appears a well-balanced Group C. 

 

Champions League draw for Portuguese clubs

Group B: Atlético Madrid, Liverpool, PORTO, AC Milan

Group C: SPORTING, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas

Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, BENFICA, Dynamo Kiev

 

 

Full Champions League 2021/22 group stage draw

 

 

