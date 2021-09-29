Benfica have returned to winning ways on the European stage with a historic 3-0 victory against Barcelona at the Estádio da Luz, tonight - their first against the Blaugrana outfit for 60 years.

An early goal from Darwin Nuñez put the pressure on a downbeat Barça, managed by ex-Benfica manager Ronald Koeman, before two further goals in the second half from Rafa Silva and Uruguayan striker once more gave Jorge Jesus’ men their first UEFA Champions League win of the campaign.

Prior to the heroics in the Portuguese capital of Lisbon, FC Porto, much like Sporting before them, fell to a humiliating 5-1 defeat in their first home game of the competition as Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool ran riot at the Estádio do Dragão.

Sporting could do no better, results-wise, although the defeat registered by the Lions was far more conservative this time around, with Donyell Malen marking the difference between the two sides in a 1-0 win for Borussia Dortmund. Here's how the 'Big Three' fared in Matchday 2:

Benfica 3-0 Barcelona

With ‘the Cules’ struggling for form in a turbulent start to the season, Benfica were keen to capitalise and allay some of their own criticisms in Europe stage in a night full of hope and optimism, fueled by an early Darwin goal.

A second for the Lisbon giants, pounced on by Rafa, served as a killer blow to Barcelona in the 69th minute as the visitors braced themselves for a second consecutive defeat.

Darwin’s second goal of the night, via the penalty spot, placed the game beyond any doubt, taking Benfica up to second in the group with their first win over Barcelona since the famous European Cup final of 1961.

FC Porto 1-5 Liverpool

In their first home outing in the Champions League, Porto were hoping to build on the draw attained away to Atlético Madrid against a potent Liverpool side. The night set itself up to be one to forget for the young Diogo Costa, however, looking like a sorry figure as the Reds raced to a 3-0 lead coming into the half-time break.

Mehdi Taremi pulled a goal back for the Dragons in the 74th minute before a quick-fire double from Roberto Firmino concluded a damning 5-1 defeat for the Portuguese outfit.

Less than impressed, Porto boss Sergio Conceição claimed “the youth team would’ve done better” than those selected against 'the Reds,' adding that night was simply “embarrassing”.

B. Dortmund 1-0 Sporting

Sporting had a chance to make amends for their home upset against Ajax in their travels to Germany, but would have to overcome group-favourites Dortmund in order to do so.

The Lions put on a brave face against the Bundesliga side before Malen eventually broke the deadlock for the hosts in a clinical move in behind the Sporting backline, less than ten minutes before the break.

Rúben Amorim’s men were unable to avoid clocking up a second consecutive defeat, placing them bottom with Besiktas in the group, but the fresh-faced manager was quick to point to his youthful side’s inexperience on the European stage, promising that “in the future, they’ll do better.”

By Patrick Ribeiro