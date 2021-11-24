Sporting have made it into the round of Last 16 of the UEFA Champions League after defeating ten-man Borussia Dortmund 3-1 at the Alvalade.

The Lions cruised into half-time with a two-goal lead, courtesy of a Pedro Gonçalves double before a straight red card from Emre Can set the hosts on their way through for the first time in 13 years, defeating the Germans 3-1 in Lisbon.

FC Porto will have to wait to find out their fate, however, as a 2-0 defeat left the Dragons stuck on five points in second place, with an A.C. Milan win against Atlético Madrid to leaving qualification from Group B on a knife edge for the three sides trailing first-placed Liverpool.

On the night Dortmund were unable to count on Erling Haaland and Raphaël Guerreiro, among others, Sporting had their eye on a historic night at the Alvalade in their quest for victory and potential qualification.

Rúben Amorim’s men found themselves well-placed to make it out of the group after a Pedro Gonçalves brace supplied Sporting with a 2-0 lead going into half-time, despite the Bundesliga side's best efforts to dominate possession.

Dortmund responded with changes at the interval, but the shake-up back-fired after the man tasked with plugging the gaps in the back-line, Emre Can, found himself in the referee’s bad books with a straight red card midway through the second period.

A foul on Paulinho from Axel Zagadou gave Sporting’s Pedro Gonçalves the chance to grab a hat-trick from the spot, prior to Gregor Kobel’s stop, but the Swiss wasn’t prepared for Pedro Porro’s follow-up to make it 3-0.

Donyell Malen’s consolation goal completed the score at 3-1, making way for the celebrations in the Portuguese capital as Sporting followed Ajax into the next round.

Running in tandem was Porto’s fixture away to the might of Liverpool, at Anfield, with the visitors going a goal down in the second half to a stunning Thiago Alcântara opener on the volley in the second period.

The class of Mohamed Salah in the 70th minute was telling as he increased the Reds’ lead to 2-0, but a goal in the other game of the group for Milan, against Atlético, sees Porto hold onto their one-point-advantage in second ahead of their match-up against the Colchoneros.

By Patrick Ribeiro