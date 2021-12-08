Benfica are through to the next round of the UEFA Champions League after pairing Barcelona’s 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich with a 2-0 victory at home against Dynamo Kyiv, this Wednesday.

The Eagles needed results to go their way in both Group E fixtures to overtake Barça, sitting two points ahead with a game to go.

As Jorge Jesus’ men raced to a 2-0 lead at the Estádio da Luz against Dynamo Kyiv, Bayern Munich did their bit against the Culés, putting three goals past the Catalan outfit to send Benfica through with them.

Benfica’s Champions League campaign was already deemed a success by their manager Jesus, pre-game, for merely remaining competitive against the likes of Bayern and Barça, but the pressures on the veteran manager demanded more as they sought qualification with a win against Dynamo.

The task seemed very doable after Roman Yaremchuk placed the Eagles 1-0 up in the 16th minute, tapping home against his countrymen following a João Mário cutback.

Benfica’s advantage doubled itself soon after in the 22nd minute, as one of the more improbable names, Gilberto, picked up a loose ball fed back into the Dynamo area to finish past the goalkeeper in the 22nd minute.

As the Lisbon giants protected their two-goal advantage, Bayern held up their end of the bargain with a 3-0 victory at the Camp Nou, enabling Benfica to go a point ahead of Barcelona, who in turn see themselves eliminated from the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2000.

