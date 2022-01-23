Sporting have conceded more ground in the race for the Primeira Liga title after their 2-1 loss at home to Braga was met by a FC Porto 3-0 victory at home to Famalicão.

The Lions saw a 1-0 lead turn into a 2-1 defeat at the Alvalade after a late Jean-Baptiste Gorby goal for Braga, registering 'the Green & Whites' first league defeat at home for over 22 months.

Sporting's loss was followed up by Porto’s success at home to FC Famalicão as goals from Otávio, Luis Díaz and Mehdi Taremi took the Dragons on to a 3-1 victory, creating a six-point advantage at the top of the table.

Elsewhere, Benfica were reuniting themselves with the taste of victory after a fairly routine showing away to Arouca, complete with a goal each from Darwin Nuñez and Gonçalo Ramos to secure a 2-0 triumph.

Arouca 0-2 Benfica

Following last week’s draw at home to Moreirense, only a victory away to Arouca would suffice in the quest to appease an already downcast season for Benfica. The Eagles moved in front via the penalty spot as Darwin made no mistake from the 12-yard-mark in the 33rd minute.

No less than ten minutes later, however, Arouca could’ve undone Benfica’s advantage by the same token, but fared worse when João Basso fluffed his lines up against Odisseas Vlachodimos from the spot.

Benfica edged themselves closer to the all-important second goal in the following period as the likes of Rafa Silva tried their luck without the intended success. The finishing touch fell to Gonçalo Ramos in the 92nd minute, killing the game off and sealing all-three points from Alex Grimaldo’s free-kick delivery

Sporting 1-2 Sp. Braga

In a game of high stakes in Lisbon, Sporting were tasked with keeping in touch with league-leaders Porto as Braga, under their own pressure, came to the Portuguese capital.

Rúben Amorim’s men started quickly and made their dominance count in the 24th minute as Matheus Nunes found Pedro Gonçalves beyond the Braga defence before firing the ball through Matheus’ legs for the opener.

Against the tide, Braga found themselves back level with a 52nd minute penalty, converted by Galeno and agitating the mood in the Alvalade. Chances spurned by Paulinho and Pedro Gonçalves will have done little to ease the nerves in the green half of Lisbon as Sporting intensified their search for a winner.

The hosts were again caught out by Braga, however, taking a shock lead in the 93rd minute from a long-range Gorby strike that would earn Carlos Carvalhal’s team a huge set of three points.

FC Porto 3-0 Famalicão

Left licking their lips after Sporting’s demise versus Braga, Porto welcomed Famalicão to the Estádio do Dragão in hope of rubbing salt in the wounds of their stuttering rivals.

Otávio kickstarted the search for three points with a sweetly-struck volley from the edge of the box, swerving away from the goalkeeper and into the bottom corner.

The Brazilian-born Portugal international had his fingerprints all over Porto’s second goal in the 37th minute, setting Díaz one-on-one with Luiz Júnior before the Colombian could find the top corner with a first-time finish.

Sérgio Conceição’s men added to their advantage late on in the second half, capitalising from the penalty spot via Taremi to make it 3-0. A Matheus Uribe red card came soon after for Porto, followed by a late Riccieli goal for Famalicão, but the dismissal would do little else to avert the story of the day, as the hosts went six points clear.

By Patrick Ribeiro

Matchday 19

Arouca 0-2 Benfica

P. Ferreira 1-1 Boavista

Moreirense 0-2 Santa Clara

Tondela 2-3 Vizela

Sporting 1-2 Sp. Braga

Marítimo 1-1 B SAD

Vitória 3-1 Estoril

Gil Vicente 1-0 Portimonense

FC Porto 3-1 Famalicão