FC Porto have moved nine points ahead of Sporting in the Primeira Liga table after defeating Marítimo 2-1 at home, courtesy of goals from Brazilian duo Evanilson and Pepê.

With the Lions, in action for the Taça da Liga final versus Benfica, this weekend, only due to play on Wednesday for the league, Porto took the chance to increase their advantage by three points with a home victory on Sunday night.

It was also all-smiles in Braga as the Arsenalistas defeated Moreirense 2-0 at home, landing consecutive victories after last week’s triumph versus Sporting.

Sp. Braga 2-0 Moreirense

Fresh from their victory against Sporting, Braga had to share the limelight coming into their contest against Moreirense, following the latter’s eye-popping transfer-window grab of former Everton and Belgium international Kevin Mirallas, sat on the bench for Ricardo Sá Pinto’s side.

The visitors threatened early in the Estádio Municipal de Braga in a first half of football that offered very little where potential for goals was concerned.

Al-Musrati was able to change that three minutes into the second period, however, latching onto a headed ball from a set-piece to finish at the back-post and put the Arsenalistas in front.

Ricardo Horta came close to doubling Braga’s lead soon after with a shot across goal before being gifted greater assurances of doing so from the penalty spot, in the 72nd minute, making no mistake from 12 yards.

Moreirense offered Braga further insecurities en route to full-time, but not enough to derail Carlos Carvalhal’s side from their path to victory, adding three more points in their current battle for fourth spot.

FC Porto 2-1 Marítimo

Following the departure of talisman Luis Díaz to Liverpool over the weekend, fears loom large over the Estádio do Dragão in their quest to make up for the Colombian’s magic.

Evanilson’s audition was a strong one, placing Porto a goal up against Marítimo after 18 minutes with a fancy back-heeled finish, courtesy of Otávio’s pull-back.

The visitors could’ve re-balanced the score just three minutes later, however, after a long ball found its way to André Vidigal, one-on-one with the keeper, before the winger’s shot wide. Porto made their opponents pay with a moment of joy for Luis Díaz’s direct replacement, Pepê, although his contribution was far from intentional, deflecting in Otávio’s shot inside the box to make it 2-0.

Marítimo pulled a goal back through Edgar Costa’s follow-up in the 53rd minute, but the comeback was absent on the night Porto pulled themselves ahead by nine points, having played one more game than their rivals.

By Patrick Ribeiro

Matchday 20

Portimonense 1-2 Tondela

Vizela 3-2 Vitória

Sp. Braga 2-0 Moreirense

FC Porto 2-1 Marítimo

Monday 31st January

Estoril vs. P. Ferreira

Famalicão vs. Arouca

Tuesday 1st February

Santa Clara vs. Boavista

Wednesday 2nd February

Benfica vs. Gil Vicente

Belenenses vs. Sporting