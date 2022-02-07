The majority of football betting in Portugal is focused on the Primeira Liga. And top teams like Benfica, Porto and Sporting get most of the attention. The big three clubs have dominated the league since it began nearly a century ago. So it’s usually a 3-way race for punters who want to have a flutter on which team will win the league each year.

Betting sites receive a good deal of interest in Portuguese football. And there are plenty of fans based in the United Kingdom and elsewhere who love to keep up with the Primeira Liga.

European Honours

Both Porto and Benfica have won the coveted European Cup/Champions League twice. Benfica enjoyed their success back in the early 60s and Porto later on in the mid-80s and early 2000s. Portuguese teams have also enjoyed success in the Uefa Cup/Europa League too. Porto has picked up this trophy twice in its history while Benfica, Sporting and Braga have all reached the final.

International Football

When you think of the Portuguese footballers, fans of the modern game will automatically think of Cristiano Ronaldo. The striker has netted 115 times for his country and over 800 times for various clubs.

He led the Portuguese national team to victory at the 2016 UEFA European Championship. This is their only major tournament win. The Seleção beat France in the final to cause a big upset as the hosts were favourites for much of the tournament. The experts at most betting sites played down Portugal’s chances by offering odds around 20/1.

But fans who remember the 1966 finals in England will know the fantastic Eusébio da Silva Ferreira. Many will tell you that he is the greatest Portuguese player of all time. He took the Portuguese team to third place in the tournament.

Portuguese Football Betting

For those of you who love a flutter at the best betting sites, you will be pleased to know that there is a huge selection of markets available in the UK and elsewhere too.

Moreover, the action at these gambling sites will be very similar to any other football bets that you can place on teams in the United Kingdom. And you can find good bookmakers that have large selections of Portuguese football bets through casino.xyz.

Regular Bets

Online betting in this niche tends to focus on the standard match wagers. There’s plenty to choose from and most will be very familiar to those who have experience of betting websites.

Match Winner

Regardless of whether you follow international football in Portugal or one of the top Liga clubs, you can always have a go at guessing the winner of any of the matches. It is the simplest way to place a bet and should be fairly safe if you know a thing or two about the teams. However, placing your cash on the underdog will always get you bigger returns.

Over/under goals

One of the most popular bets in this area is to correctly predict the number of goals at the end of the game. You don’t have to get it exactly right. But instead, you need to choose if it will be over or under a certain total.

Half-Time / Full-Time

If you like the thrill of in-play betting, then you’ll love this market. It’s similar to the match result bet but with a twist. You need to decide who you think will be leading the game at the half-time whistle. In addition, you need to correctly decide which team will go on to win the game. If you’re watching the action live, then you’ll have a much better chance of making the right choice.