Chaves beat Rio Ave 2-1 at Estádio Municipal Eng. Manuel Branco Teixeira to move up to third in the Segunda Liga.

Wellington Carvalho scored the opener in the 37th minute before turning provider two minutes later, his cross converted by João Batxi at the far post.

Rio Ave came home strong against 10 men after Nwankwo Obiora’s 70th minute red card, but Ronan’s added time goal was too little too late.

Early pressure

Rio Ave started strong with Gabrielzinho threatening down the left wing. Pedro Mendes had the first shot of the game, denied by Paulo Vitor who made a smart save from close range.

Chaves slowly worked their way into the game and took charge, Guga booked for a cynical foul on Platiny that provided the hosts with a dangerous a free kick. João Teixeira stepped up and saw his effort deflected over the bar.

The tide had turned with the hosts firmly in control. They should have opened the scoring in the 30th minute, João Mendes’ cross finding Platiny who looked certain to score, but he was denied by Jhonatan who made a fantastic save from point blank range.

Rapid fire goals

Seven minutes later Chaves deservedly took the lead. Nuno Campos’ cross from the right wing fell to Wellington Carvalho, he took a touch and looked to have lost possession, but the ball sat up invitingly and he slammed it into the back of the net.

Wellington turned provider two minutes later. He raced down the left wing and provided a perfect cross that found João Batxi, his volley beating Jhonatan and rolling over the line.

Chaves continued where they left off in the second half. João Mendes had two efforts from distance and Wellington shot wide.

Vítor Campelos’ side lost control in the 60th minute when he made two substitutions, the main one being João Mendes who was replaced by Nuno Coelho.

Obiora sees red

Chaves supporters might have thought their side could cruise to the finish line, but that was obliterated in the 71st minute when Nwankwo Obiora was sent off for a heavy challenge on Aziz.

Rio Ave couldn’t break through despite having a man advantage, continually resorting to crosses and long balls that produced no results.

Their persistence finally paid off in the 5th minute of added time when Ronan fired home from close range. Luís Freire’s side had one last chance to snatch a point, but Pedro Mendes’ weak header was comfortable saved by Paulo Vítor.

Vital win

The victory sees Chaves climb to third on the table and into the promotion position. They leapfrogged Rio Ave and Feirense to sit one point behind Casa Pia and Benfica II.

The win will give Vítor Campelos and his side plenty of confidence for the final 13 matches of the season. Captain João Teixeira is clearly the main man but was ably assisted by João Mendes, Batxi and Wellington Carvalho with a notable mention going to 22-year-old Brazilian central defender Alexsandro.

This will be a match Luís Freire will want to forget about as quickly as possible. The wing-back formation looked to be working for Rio Ave early on, but it was soon nullified and he had no answers. The front three of Zé Manuel, Pedro Mendes and Aziz hardly threatened Chaves' defence.

By Matthew Marshall