 

Details
Hits: 52

FC Porto 2-2 Sporting

It ended in chaos with red cards galore (5 for players, more brandished for technical staff), most shown after the final whistle had blown, and unfortunately the headlines will focus on the poor discipline that the referee was incapable of controlling.

But putting the controversy surrounding the officiating and poor player behaviour to one side, there was actually a riveting game of football played. As well as full-blooded commitment, the two best teams in Portugal produced moments of brilliance in a raucous atmosphere. Four excellent goals were scored as Porto maintained their 6-point lead at the top of the table.

Paulinho and Nuno Santos put the visitors into a 2-0 lead, but Fábio Vieira halved the deficit shortly before the interval. A red card for Sporting captain Sebastián Coates upon the restart gave Porto the initiative, Mehdi Taremi equalised on 78 minutes, but 10-man Sporting held on for the draw. 

 

FC Porto 2-2 Sporting match highlights

 

 

 

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Background
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

      

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“When there is little planning, or none at all, you have to revise your objectives.”

Sérgio Conceição
(Porto coach Sérgio Conceição makes no effort to hide his displeasure at the mid-season sale of star player Luis Díaz to Liverpool) 
PortuGOAL pwa
At-a-glance
The Thirteenth Chapter

Partners

ZeroZero
maisfutebol.iol.pt