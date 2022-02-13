Gil Vicente continued their sensational run of form with a 1-0 win at Estádio do Vizela. Fran Navarro’s first half penalty was the difference in a game with few clear cut chances.

Vizela threw everything at the visitors in the closing stages, but the club from Barcelos held on to solidify their position in the top five.

Vizela started brightly with in-form Brazilian striker Cassiano looking full of confidence up front. Despite the frantic opening, neither goalkeeper was tested in the opening 25 minutes.

Gil Vicente weathered the storm and took the lead in the 27th minute.

Henrique Gomes played a neat 1-2 with Samuel Lino and drove to the byline where he was taken down by Alex Méndez. Fran Navarro stepped up to the spot and sent Pedro Silva the wrong way.

Vizela came back into the contest, Mohamed Aidara firing over the bar and Cassiano’s deflected shot cleared off the line by Henrique Gomes. Cassiano had one more attempt before the break, firing wide from a tight angle.

Vizela started the second half strong, winning a succession of corners and seeing a penalty claim denied.

Álvaro Pacheco made two changes in the 60th minute, Osama Rashid and Nuno Moreira replacing Alex Méndez and Cassiano.

Rashid was immediately involved as his long distance shot forced a save from Andrew.

Gil Vicente were holding firm, Pacheco making another change in the 74th minute asKoffi Kouao made way for Andrés Sarmiento, Nuno Moreira switching to right back.

There was a burst of action in the final 10 minutes as Vizela pressed for an equalizer.

Kanya Fujimoto released Samuel Lino who took too long to get his shot away, Pedro Silva coming off his line to make the save.

Pacheco used his final two substitutions in the 85th minute as Mohamed Aidara and Guilherme Schettine made way for Kiki and Kévin Zohi.

Both players would go close in added time. Kiki saw his shot deflected wide before he produced an overhead kick that forced a save from Andrew. Zohi had one last chance to snatch an equalizer, but Zé Carlos was on hand to produce a crucial block from close range.

Gil Vicente defying expectation

Gil Vicente’s victory meant the Barcelos club are now undefeated in 12 of their last 13 matches in the Primeira Liga. They are clear in fifth position, four points behind Braga and seven points clear of Vitoria de Guimaraes.

Ricardo Soares is doing a fantastic job with his team looking confident and organized across the park. With Samuel Lino and Fran Navarro leading the way up front and combining to score 20 of Gil Vicente’s 33 goals, they are a dangerous duo and a tricky proposition for Primeira Liga defences.

Special mention should go to the scouting network with exciting players arriving from Slovenia, Mexico, Japan and Spain alongside the predictable contingent from Brazil.

Gil Vicente have favourable fixtures to end the season, especially at home where it is possible they could win all six remaining games in Barcelos.

Vizela’s goalscoring spree comes to an end

Vizela had scored eight goals in their previous three matches which included two wins and a draw.

Álvaro Pacheco will point to the penalty and the statistics which showed his side had 19-6 shots, but in reality they rarely tested Andrew until added time.

With only five wins in 22 matches this season, they remain five points clear of the relegation zone and are far from safe.