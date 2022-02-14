Marítimo outclassed Arouca in a convincing 3-0 victory at Estádio Municipal de Arouca. Ali Alipour converted a cross early on with Joel Tagueu firing home after his penalty had been saved.

Arouca huffed and puffed after Marítimo’s Henrique was sent off in the 56th minute, but they couldn’t find the net with Alipour heading home in the 79th minute to end the contest.

All Ali Alipour

Arouca fashioned the first attempt of the match with André Bukia firing over the bar. The positivity was short lived however, as the visitors took the lead the 7th minute.

It was a simple goal for Marítimo, Stefano Beltrame’s cross from the right wing picking out Ali Alipour who converted from close range.

Alipour had another chance minutes later, collecting Vitor Costa’s long ball and shooting wide. The Iranian striker had another opportunity in the 22nd minute, his shot tipped wide by Victor Braga.

Second chance for Tagueu

Marítimo didn’t have to wait long to extend their lead. Arsénio caught Matheus Costa with a high shot during a corner, referee Miguel Nogueira awarding a penalty after consulting the pitch side monitor.

Joel Tagueu stepped up and saw his spot kick saved by Victor Braga, but the Cameroonian pounced on the rebound and smashed it into the roof of the net.

Marítimo were getting into plenty of promising positions but the final ball was continually lacking.

Armando Evangelista made a triple substitution at half time as Abdoulaye Ba, Alan Ruiz and Arsénio made way for Nino Galovic, Antony and Bruno Marques.

Dumb challenge

The match took a turn in the 57th when the visitors were reduced to 10 men. It was a harmless situation with André Bukia on the ball out wide, Henrique with an unnecessary challenge to earn his second yellow card in 9 minutes.

Marques went close from the resulting free kick, his header acrobatically tipped over the bar by Paulo Victor.

Marítimo manager Vasco Seabra immediately reacted by sacrificing Joel Tagueu for André Vidigal

Arouca pile on the pressure

Arouca looked certain to score in the 62nd minute, Mateus Quaresma driving into the box, his cross falling to Eboue Kouassi whose goal bound shot was blocked by Vítor Costa.

Seabra made two changes in midfield with Pedro Pelágio and Xadas replacing Stefano Beltrame and Rafik Guitane.

Arouca had another chance to get back into the game in the 76th minute when André Bukia hit the post.

Nail in the coffin

It was to be their final chance as Marítimo ended the contest three minutes later. Arouca were caught asleep, André Vidigal driving down the left wing, his cross sailing over Mateus Quaresma to Alipour who headed it past Victor Braga.

Marítimo should have made it 4-0 in the final minutes, Matheus Costa driving forward from central defence, playing a neat 1-2 with Cláudio Winck before taking too long to shoot which allowed Braga to make the save.

Arouca 0-3 Marítimo highlights

Resurgence continues

Marítimo's resurgence continues under Vasco Seabra. The Madeira are now undefeated in six of their last seven games and won three of their last four on the road.

They have a strong midfield with Stefano Beltrame and Rafik Guitane about to be threatened by Xadas who is on his way back from injury. Ali Alipour's double will give the Iranian striker plenty of confidence to finish the season strong.

Relegation battle awaits Arouca

Arouca showed some promise against 10 men, but the reasons why they are in the relegation zone was abundantly clear. The promoted club have now lost by 2+ goals in their last five home matches, a worrying sign for a club who struggle to score goals.

There were some positive signs after a 2-1 win at Estoril followed and 0-0 draw at Famalicao, but Armando Evangelista has a lot or work to do to try and find some solutions up front, his side failing to score in three consecutive games.

By Matthew Marshall