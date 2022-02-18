Boavista came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against Benfica in a sensational game of football at Estádio do Bessa Século XXI.

Goals to Adel Taarabt and Alejandro Grimaldo put the Eagles 2-0 up after 30 minutes, but they fell apart in the second half and were fortunate to escape with a point.

Gustavo Sauer got the Panthers back into the game in the 74th minute before Gaïus Makouta equalised six minutes later. Boavista looked more likely to go on an win the game, but had to settle for another point in their quest for survival.

Eagles on fire

Benfica began with intent and were regularly advancing into the final third. Rafa Silva was looking most likely to break through and it appeared a question of when, not if, the Eagles would score.

Tiago Ilori’s evening ended in the 18th minute, picking up an early injury which saw Yanis Hamache introduced at left wing-back and Filipe Ferreira move into the back three.

Boavista were the architects of their own demise in the 21st minute after gifting the Eagles possession. Benfica broke clear, Rafa laying the ball into the path of Adel Taarabt who hit a swerving shot from distance that gave Bracali no chance.

The Panthers responded well, some great work from Nathan who drove past three Benfica players before delivering a cross that Petar Musa directed narrowly wide.

The positivity was short lived as Benfica doubled their lead in the 30th minute.

Alejandro Grimaldo released Darwin Núñez and continued his run into the box, the left-back firing home after Rafa’s shot was saved by Bracali.

Benfica put the ball into the net on two more occasions before the break but both goals were ruled out for offside.

Turnaround

Boavista started the second half strong with Petar Musa forcing a save from Odysseas Vlachodimos. Yusupha Njie then drove into the box and went down but a penalty was not forthcoming.

It was a rare moment of quality from Njie who made way for Kenji Gorré in the 62nd minute. The hosts maintained the pressure, Musa going down in the box before the Panthers won a succession of corners.

Benfica had completely lost control of the game which forced Nélson Veríssimo into action in the 73rd minute, Adel Taarabt and Éverton making way for João Mário and Nemanja Radonjic.

Panthers unstoppable

The tide had turned however, and Boavists got the goal they deserved a minute later. Rafa lost possession, Gustavo Sauer playing a neat 1-2 with Petar Musa before firing into the bottom corner.

Boavsita went close to equalising minutes later after Sauer’s shot was deflected for a corner. Hamache received the ball a long way out, firing a fierce shot that slammed against the post.

Benfica were under the pump and powerless to prevent the equaliser.

A quick throw in caught them napping, Gorré driving into the box and rolling the ball into the path of Gaïus Makouta who smashed it into the top corner before Vlachodimos even knew what happened.

Benfica won a rare corner but it almost contributed to their demise. Boavista break clear with a 4 on 2 overload, Sauer taken out by Grimaldo with Hamache firing the free kick over the bar.

Boavista kept pressing for the winning goal, Nathan and Sauer combining to provide Musa with a chance that he fired over the bar.

Benfica had once last chance to secure an undeserved victory, Darwin Núñez winning a free kick that he couldn't get on target.

Boavista maintain fighting spirit under Petit

Boavista have been hard to beat since Petit became manager on 30 November. They held Benfica to a 1-1 draw in the League Cup and have now scored in 11 consecutive matches.

They had severe problems in central defence with Jackson Porozo and Rodrigo Abascal missing through suspension and Tiago Ilori injured in the first half. Filipe Ferreira and Reggie Cannon filled the gaps and did well to nullify Benfica’s threat in the second half.

Turning draws into wins remains the next hurdle, but on this evidence Boavsita should have little difficulty avoiding relegation.

Right side strength

The Panthers’ strength is definitely down their right side where 20-year-old wing-back Nathan frequently combines with Brazilian compatriot Gustavo Sauer.

Sauer has been in fine form since the turn of the year and his combination play with Petar Musa was on show for Boavista’s first goal.

It’s hard to imagine Boavista being able to hang onto Nathan and Musa in the long term.

Alarming capitulation

One of the reasons Benfica were so effective in the first half was the positional switches employed by their front four.

Rafa Silva drifted into a central position before their second goal, and another subtle switch saw Éverton switch wings with Rafa made in the lead up to half-time.

All of that disappeared in the second half as Benfica looked like a different team.

Credit must go to Boavista for fighting back, but Nélson Veríssimo showed no ability to wrestle back control, none of his substutions made any impact, and I don't see him having the ability to successfully manage a team of Benfica's stature in the long term.

By Matthew Marshall

Boavista 2-2 Benfica highlights