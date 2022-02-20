The race for promotion is heating up in Portugal with a number of clubs aiming to get back into the Primeira Liga. Portugoal's Matthew Marshall took two games in to see who might be mixing with the big boys next season.

Penafiel vs Sporting Covilhã

Penafiel were coming off two straight home wins as they hosted Sporting Covilhã at the Estádio Municipal 25 de Abril. The Leões da Serra had lost three consecutive games to remain in the relegation play-off position.

Sporting Covilhã started well took the lead in the 4th minute, Diogo Almeida releasing Rui Gomes who produced a calm finish past Caio Secco.

Penafiel worked their way into the game with right-back Vitinha and left-back Ruca getting into plenty of promising positions. Top scorer Roberto headed Vitinha’s cross wide, Ruca combining well with with Edi Semedo down the left wing.

The equalizer came in the 31st minute, Semedo’s cross from the right wing met by top scorer Roberto who converted from close range, his 9th goal of the season.

Feliz forced a smart save from Léo as Penafiel maintained the pressure after the break.

Filó introduced Ronaldo Tavares for Roberto in the 63rd minute and the tall striker would soon force another save from Léo.

Covilhã almost stole the victory at the death. Perea released Samu who looked like he would round Secco and finish into an empty net, but the Penafiel shot stopper raced off his line to nullify the threat.

Feirense vs Rio Ave

Feirense and Rio Ave met at the Estádio Marcolino de Castro, both clubs separated by just one point and fighting for promotion.

It was a cagey match with the first chance coming in the 37th minute. Washington Santana lost possession, Rio Ave top scorer Yakubu Aziz breaking free and looking certain to score before Feirense captain Ícaro Silva made a crucial challenge.

Samuel Teles created Feirense's first chance just before the break, creating some space in the box before his shot was deflected into the side netting.

Rui Ferreira brought Steven Petkov into the action in the 64th minute and Feirense’s top scorer was immediately involved.

Released down the right wing by Diga, Petkov beat Pedro Amaral and fired a low cross into the danger zone where Kerwin Vargas couldn’t convert.

Petkov created the final chance of the match, flicking a cross into the path of Diga who fired over the bar.