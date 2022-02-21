Benfica B outclassed Feirense in a regulation victory at the Caixa Futebol Campus in Seixal. Henrique Pereira converted from close range before Henrique Araújo headed home to establish a 2-0 half time lead.

The contest was over in the 47th minute when Fábio Baptista scored one of the goals of the season. Benfica’s right back bamboozled three opponents on a solo run to goal before beating Rafael Defendi.

Farense with the first chance

Benfica gifted Farense the first chance of the game after Tomás Araújo’s poor pass. He compounded the error by allowing Mihlali Mayambela through on goal, the South African winger's shot saved by Mile Svilar.

Henrique Pereira was looking lively on the left wing and he opened the scoring in the 24th minute. It was his opposite winger who did the hard work, Tiago Gouveia showing great footwork to beat defenders, drive to the byline and set up Pereira who scored from close range.

Farense’s Vasco Lopes had gone close to releasing Mayambela before firing over the bar from long range. Pedro Henrique tested Mile Svilar in the 28th minute, but the Algarve club couldn’t sustain the pressure and were soon 2-0 behind.

Benfica had been continually attempting to find Henrique Araújo from wide positions and the plan came to fruition in the 34th minute. Sandro Cruz delivered a perfect cross from the left wing, Araújo unmarked and heading past Defendi for his 12th goal of the season.

The young Eagles had two more chances to extend their lead before the break, Henrique Araújo firing at Defendi and Fabinho sending his effort wide.

Fabinho filth

The contest was over in the 47th minute after a ridiculous piece of skill from Fábio Baptista. ‘Fabinho’ produced one of the goals of the season, showing dazzling footwork and completely bamboozling three defenders before firing past Defendi.

GOOOOOAL! WHAT A GOAL FABINHO 🥵🥵



pic.twitter.com/z15dLU7rxe — Benfica Youth (@SLBenficaYouth) February 21, 2022

Abner took his anger out on Fabinho and was booked for his trouble as Farense’s frustrations came to the fore. Pedro Henrique then shot wide before being replaced by Elves Baldé in the 63rd minute.

Farense kept fighting and went close to getting on the score sheet. Abner and Mayambela had efforts blocked before Gut headed home a corner, the celebrations short lived after a foul was awarded in the build up.

Baldé summed up Farense’s evening not long after. Through on goal after Diogo Capitã had slipped over, Baldé’s effort almost went into the Tagus which left the 22-year-old winger with his head in his hands.

Robson was visibly frustrated and earning himself a booking for a late challenge and verballing the referee. Mayambela saw his weak shot saved, Farense winning a succession of corners but they couldn’t get on the score sheet and will want to head south as soon as possible.

Juniors impress

Henrique Pereira and Tiago Gouveia looked lively out wide and Fabinho scored a goal he will never forget.

Special mention goes to Cher Ndour, Benfica's 17-year-old mdfielder who stands out in more ways than one. Signed from Atalanta's youth team in 2020, the 1.9m youngster was born in Brescia and will be a real handful if he can continue to improve in Seixal.

By Matthew Marshall